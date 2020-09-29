Kate toasts marshmallows as she becomes joint president of The Scout Association

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated becoming joint president of The Scout Association in true Scout-style – by toasting marshmallows around a campfire.

Kate was also awarded the youth movement’s top prize – the Silver Wolf Award – on the recommendation of the chief scout, adventurer Bear Grylls.

The duchess, casually dressed in brown trousers, boots and a gilet and her Scout scarf, joined the 12th Northolt Scout Group in west London on Tuesday to mark her new role.

A passionate advocate of the benefits of children spending time outdoors, she proved an expert marshmallow toaster over the campfire.

“Make sure it doesn’t get gooey and fall off,” she told the youngsters.

As she sat with the Cub Scouts on socially distanced tree stumps around a fire pit, the duchess asked: “Are you having fun? How many marshmallows have you eaten?”

When they replied one, she remarked: “Oh my goodness, that’s so controlled of you. Is that because there’s only one in your bag?”

Toasting her marshmallow before taking a bite, Kate said: “You must have missed this.”

The children told the duchess they had been holding Scout camps at home during lockdown.

Some camped in their back garden for two nights or even the living room, and one used a bath.

Kate heard how the association adapted during the pandemic when sessions went online as part of #TheGreatIndoors campaign.

Her visit was also to thank the organisation’s volunteers for supporting more than half-a-million young people during lockdown.

Speaking to Beaver Scouts while cutting out and decorating whirlybirds, she said: “It is a shame you haven’t been able to go on any camps. It has been hard to get out and see your friends.”

After her whirlybird fell to the floor, she said: “I don’t think I’ll get full marks.”

