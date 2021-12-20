Kate Spade's Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 30% Off — but Only Until Midnight

Kate Spade Sale on Sale

Okay, you might just be catching your breath after finishing holiday shopping. But we're sorry (actually, not sorry!) to tell you that there's one huge sale going on you shouldn't ignore. For today only, Kate Spade marked down over 600 items that were already on sale by an additional 30 percent. That means you can score double discounts on best-selling handbags, accessories, and clothing items you've been coveting. Should we say "you're welcome" instead of apologizing?

You can't help but smile when you see a striped Kate Spade purse, a bracelet with the brand's unmistakable logo, or a phone case in a bold print: The preppy, cheerful pieces are instant mood-boosters. However, this massive Kate Spade sale ends at midnight ET on December 20, so you only have hours to snag these discounts, and items are selling out fast.

First up, the handbags. If you've been dreaming of slinging a sleek Kate Spade tote over your shoulder or carrying a colorful clutch, the time to get one is now. This highly rated boxy satchel is on sale for $137, this popular crossbody bag (which can easily convert into a shoulder purse) is over $150 off, and this classic carryall satchel is over $200 off.

Kate Spade sale on sale

$159 with code EXTRA30 (Originally $378)

Next, nearly 180 accessories (like phone and AirPods cases and jewelry) are included in the sale, too. Snag this adorably convenient AirPods Pro case for half-off or this silicone option embossed with the Kate Spade logo for just $18. Plus, choose from 78 bracelets, earrings, rings, and necklaces, like these classic crystal studs, this $20 floral bracelet, and this round pendant necklace that's over 50 percent off.

If we haven't convinced you to shop this huge sale just yet (your will power is impressive!), take a look at seven highly coveted Kate Spade handbags on sale below. Simply enter code EXTRA30 at checkout to receive an additional 30 percent off sale items, and remember: These double discounts are about to expire, so you have to act fast.

Kate Spade sale on sale

$97 with code EXTRA30 (Originally $198)

Kate Spade sale on sale

$211 with code EXTRA30 (Originally $378)

Kate Spade sale on sale

$195 with code EXTRA30 (Originally $398)

Kate Spade sale on sale

$183 with code EXTRA30 (Originally $328)

Kate Spade sale on sale

$137 with code EXTRA30 (Originally $278)

Kate Spade sale on sale

$146 with code EXTRA30 (Originally $298)