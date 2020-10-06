Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale Has Handbags Starting at Just $39 (Yes, You Read That Right)

Kate Spade

Kate Spade is kicking off the fall season in a major way. Through October 20, shoppers can enjoy up to 75 percent off hundreds of handbags, wallets, accessories, clothes, and more during the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. But wait, there’s more: The event also features daily deals and bundle offers, which translates to even bigger savings on some of the brand’s most coveted styles. Now this is a sale we can’t wait to shop.

Whether you’re in the market for a cute new work tote or starting your holiday shopping, you’re not going to want to miss out on what this Surprise Sale has to offer. With handbag prices starting as low as $39 and jewelry starting at just $19, you’re bound to find something you — and your wallet — will love.

RELATED: Nordstrom Marked Down Over 16,000 Items in Its Clearance Sale — Here Are 7 Worth Shopping

We’re filling our shopping carts with fall-ready finds like this sleek triple-compartment shoulder bag, on sale for $139, and this cute crossbody bag for only $79. And don’t forget to check out the fabulous selection of clothing on sale too, like this gorgeous tweed coat with pearl buttons that’s more than $400 off its original price.

If you shop the sale’s bundle deals, you can choose from several chic combinations, like this pearl stud earrings and matching pendant necklace set for just $39 and this medium leather satchel and wallet bundle for just $159. Just enter the promo code MAKEITTWO at checkout to score the bundle discounts.

Scroll down to shop seven of our top picks from Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale now.

Buy It! Sylvia Small Dome Crossbody, $39 (orig. $158); katespade.com

View photos

Buy It! Jackson Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag, $139 (orig. $399); katespde.com

View photos

Buy It! Staci Laptop Tote 139 (orig. $449); katespade.com

View photos

Buy It! Mulberry Street Pyper, $79 (orig. $199); katespade.com

View photos

Story continues