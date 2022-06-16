Kate Spade Surprise is here with Prime Day 2021 level discounts on its best-selling purses

You can grab a ton of summer-ready styles at amazing price points at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale ahead of Prime Day 2021.

Yesterday officially marked the first day of summer, and for fashion lovers, that can only mean one thing; Time for a closet refresh! Now's as good of time as any, too: In addition to the up to 30% off Amazon fashion brands you can already get ahead of Prime Day 2021, the Kate Spade Surprise sale site is boasting big-time discounts, for price cuts of up to 78%.

In addition to the huge markdowns you'll find here, Kate Spade Surprise is currently offering additional bundle deals to make your Sunday even sweeter. You can use coupon code MAKEITTWO, for instance, to snag a wallet plus a handbag from just $129 with the code added at checkout. The same code will net you two dazzling pieces of jewelry for as low as $29. And, as if all of that wasn't exciting enough, the retailer is offering free shipping on all orders to boot.

You deserve a purse as personable as you—and this one's on sale.

One great option that's available at a whistle-inducing tag is this Picnic Perfect tote, now discounted from $399 to $149. That's a savings of $250! This handbag has a perfect 5-star rating from Kate Spade Surprise shoppers, who loved its fun shape and just-right size. It’s also got an open top, so you can easily grab your things, as well as a back zip and front-slip pocket for anything you might want to keep secure.

Keep on reading for some of our top picks from this major savings event—your new everyday bag, sandals or dress is just a few clicks away!

The best competing Prime Day 2021 deals to shop at the Kate Spade Surprise sale

You won't believe the price cut on this ombré crossbody.

A Kate Spade handbag is sure to become a staple in any woman’s wardrobe, and for good reason. Known for the classic designs and luxe materials, the brand's purses can elevate almost any outfit. Whether you’re looking for a satchel, a tote or a crossbody, we’ve listed some of our favorites right down below.

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this ultra-bright wallet.

The right wallet will not only hold all your cards and petty cash, it will look great every time you wield it. It can also the perfect add-on to your favorite Kate Spade bag. From small wristlets to large wallets, here's a couple of items you don't want to miss from this sale.

Keep this necklace close to your heart.

Add a little sparkle to your outfits with a new necklace, earrings or just a blingy bangle. Right now, you can even grab two pieces of select jewelry for less than $20 apiece with coupon code MAKEITTWO!

This summer-ready dress is more than $150 off.

You'll be wanting a breezy dress to usher in the first day of summer, and Kate Spade Surprise happens to have a ton on sale. We’ve done the legwork to pick out some of the site's best offerings, so all you need to do is add your favorites to your cart.

Nothing says "summer" like a pair of pretty printed flip-flops.

If you ask us, one can never have too many pairs of shoes, and with the weather heating up, you're bound to need a new pair of sandals or wedges for all those long summer evening walks. No matter what kind of footwear you prefer, the retailer has it all heavily marked down right now: Just be sure to shop before sizes sell out!

