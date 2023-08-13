Kate Spade Surprise has 70% off purses, tote bags, backpacks and more

Get 70% off purses, tote bags and backpacks at the Kate Spade Surprise sale.

Whether you're shopping for a new tote bag for your elevated campus style or a sweet accessory to carry you through wedding season, Kate Spade Surprise has 70% off tons of purses, totes, crossbody bags and more to help you stay on budget. Now through Wednesday, August 16, fashionistas can shop unbelievable deals on best-selling Kate Spade accessories for all sorts of occasions.

Right now, shop hundreds of daily deals on best-selling Kate Spade crossbody bags (including purses under $100!), wallets, jewelry and so much more. Plus, with daily bundle deals, you can get yourself a new Kate Spade satchel and wallet combo for an even bigger discount. Below, we've rounded up a few of our favorite Kate Spade purse deals to shop today.

Kate Spade Mel Nylon Packable Tote

Save $209 on this best-selling Kate Spade tote bag.

$89.70 at Kate Spade Surprise (Save $209.30)

One of our favorite back-to-school deals is the Kate Spade Mel nylon packable tote. Designed with an 11-inch drop handle, zip-top closure and detachable wristlet for the entire tote to fold into, this is the ultimate travel companion. From campus to vacations that you know you’ll wind up with tons of souvenirs to pack up by the end, this Kate Spade tote is a must-have. Valued at nearly $300, you can save a whopping $209.30 and ring up at just under $90.

Kate Spade Sadie Small Shoulder Bag

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise sale for $230.30 off this must-have bag.

$98.70 at Kate Spade Surprise (Save $230.30)

Our readers love the Kate Spade Sadie small shoulder bag. Typically $329, you can snag this versatile purse for just $98.70 during this huge Kate Spade Surprise sale. The Saffiano leather shoulder bag features two-way Spade jacquard lining, an interior slip pocket and a top zip closure to keep all your essentials safe.

The best deals at the Kate Spade Surprise sale

