Kate Spade satchel bags are just $89 today at Kate Spade Surprise

You can snag the Kate Spade Harper Satchel for just $89 today.

If you're looking to get a stylish Kate Spade purse on sale, Kate Spade Surprise is your best bet. The online storefront regularly stocks discounted bags, wallets, crossbodies and more—and right now, they're running a mega 24-hour sale on Kate Spade satchel bags. You can snag a number of chic purses for just $89 until tonight at midnight.

$89 at Kate Spade Surprise

The Harper satchel bag normally retails for $329, but at Kate Spade Surprise, you can snag one for just $129. During this 24-hour sale, however, that price is knocked down an additional $40, costing just $89 ($240 off its retail price).

The popular Kate Spade purse comes in six colors—Parchment (white), Plum Wine (magenta), Daybreak (pale yellow), Sunflower Field (yellow), Cherrywood (brown) and black. It's constructed from foil embossed leather and features an open top with an interior pocket.

This satchel and wallet combo is on sale for $179 right now.

If you're looking to pair a purse and wallet, you can snag the Laurel Way satchel bundle today for $179, or $449 off its retail price. This duo comes with the Laurel Way Reese satchel bag (normally $139) and the Laurel Way Neda leather wallet (normally $79). You can snag the bundle in two colors—Thunder Cloud (beige) and black. Use the code MAKEITTWO to unlock the extra savings.

Act fast if you're interested in this Kate Spade purse deal—it runs out at midnight. But don't be bummed if you miss out; tomorrow there will be a new 24-hour deal you can take advantage of.

