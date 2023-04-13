Kate Spade purses are an extra 20% off—shop the spring sale for Mother's Day 2023.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Whether you're shopping for a special Mother's Day gift or need a chic accessory for an upcoming summer wedding, the current Kate Spade sale can help. Now through Thursday, April 17, Kate Spade is offering an extra 20% off select full priced and sale items with code SAVE20. You can score deals on Kate Spade handbags, shoes, wallets and jewelry.

Shop the Kate Spade sale

►Mother's Day 2023: Shop 50 best gift ideas for mom at Amazon

►Treat yourself: 10 splurge-worthy deals at Amazon, Samsung and All-Clad

Save 20% on the top-rated Kate Spade Hudson Medium Convertible Shoulder Bag.

If you're looking for a stylish Mother's Day gift, the Kate Spade Hudson Medium Convertible Shoulder Bag is a beautiful option. The convertible pebble leather shoulder bag features a handy zip-top closure and plenty of pockets to stay organized. The optional and adjustable crossbody strap makes this bag super versatile, no matter your style preference. Typically $328, use coupon code SAVE20 to save $65.60 and ring up at just $262.40 today.

$262.40 at Kate Spade (Save $65.60)

10 Kate Spade purse deals

Save an extra 20% on the best Kate Spade purses for spring.

Story continues

Shop all Kate Spade purses

10 Kate Spade shoe deals

Shop the best Kate Spade shoe deals at this spring sale.

Shop all Kate Spade shoes

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Kate Spade purse sale: Get an extra 20% off purses and shoes for Mother's Day