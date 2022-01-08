Kate Spade purses, clothing and accessories are nearly half off right now—shop the massive sale

Save on chic Kate Spade purses, clothing and more during this sale.

New year, new you means new accessories for our wardrobes, too, right? We like to think so! Thankfully, Kate Spade is here to help us gear up for another fashion-forward year with its expansive sale section.

Whether you’re looking for a new wallet, jewelry, handbags or clothes, Kate Spade has highly-rated items that fit the bill. Craving a bit more color in your life? The quirky clothing and accessories brand offers silhouettes in neutrals, pastels and bold hues alike. In need of a new carryall bag for work? Kate Spade has more than a few bags that fit the bill. All this to say, whatever you’re in the market for, shoppers can currently enjoy up to 40% off a variety of stylish staples. Before scouring through hundreds of discounted goods, though, consider perusing a few of our favorites first.

Below, find 10 popular Kate Spade styles, all of which are currently marked down, thus making them even more attention-grabbing.

1. A locket-embellished shoulder bag

This sunny purse works with outfits dressy or casual.

In the market for a stylish shoulder bag that offers optimal organization? This locket-embellished Kate Spade number will make you swoon. The large flap shoulder bag reveals an accordion interior with two main pockets. Where one pocket features a side zipper pocket, the other showcases a snap-closure slip phone pocket. To make it even more head-turning, the bag is topped off with a shiny gold chain strap that pairs equally as well with casual ensembles as dressed-up ‘fits.

Get the Locket Large Flap Shoulder Bag from Kate Spade from $265 (Save $76 to $113)

2. A simple crossbody bag

Add a pop of color with this simple, understated style.

Craving a more casual accessory? This leather crossbody bag will do the trick. Sold in five colors, the small purse has a main compartment with a single slip pocket. It’s the perfect size for running errands or enjoying a night out on the town.

Get the Roulette Small Saddle Bag from Kate Spade for $139 (Save $59)

3. A versatile satchel

The Knott large satchel will transition into spring seamlessly.

If you have trouble choosing between a handbag and a crossbody bag, check out this convertible satchel. The top-handle bag comes with a removable adjustable crossbody strap, so you can opt to carry it by hand or sling it over your shoulder. The bag itself features a color block design sold in four pastel colors, making it an especially great option for spring.

Get the Knott Large Satchel from Kate Spade from $227 (Save $76 to $151)

4. The perfect everyday tote

This tote is a chic everyday workhorse.

Let’s be honest: Sometimes a small crossbody or stylish satchel simply won’t cut it for all-day, everyday needs. With that in mind, we suggest turning your attention to this simple-yet-effective large leather tote (which is sold in three colors). Made with an 11-inch drop strap, it fits comfortably on the shoulder (even when wearing a winter coat). Inside, you’ll find a completely empty interior just waiting to be filled. Designed to accommodate laptops, tablets, water bottles, wallets, and more, it’s the ultimate tote for folks looking to dress up their daily carrying situation. And, to ensure that it doesn’t flap open while walking around, it has a dog-clip closure to keep it together.

Get the All Day Large Tote from Kate Spade from $114 (Save $46 to $114)

5. The perfect everyday tote—but with a zipper to boot

A zippered closure makes this tote even more secure.

If you love everything you just read about the All Day large tote but wish it had a zipper instead of a dog-clip closure, you’re in luck! This tote features all the space of the regular All Day tote, with the added bonus of a zip top and a more organized interior. Rather than being fully open, this tote features two main compartments with a magnetic-snap compartment between the two. Additionally, within one of the main compartments, you’ll find a zip side pocket and three slip pockets.

Get the All Day Large Zip-Top Tote from Kate Spade from $179 (Save $60 to $119)

6. The greatest crossbody for running around town

This crossbody comes in three pretty shades and will help keep you organized.

Have you ever gone to the store only to fumble through your purse looking for your wallet? Save yourself from the checkout line stress with this well-organized compact crossbody. The flap-top bag features a pocket within the flap, so you can easily store your cash and cards right up top. (Of course, if you’d prefer to use it for your phone, it’s plenty spacious for that, too.) The bag is sold in three pastel shades and features an open interior with a slip pocket on each side.

Get the Run Around Large Flap Crossbody from Kate Spade from $79 (Save $56 to $199)

7. A large bucket bag

Carry it all with a the River large bucket bag.

Looking for something to accommodate your tablet, wallet, keys, water bottle and maybe even a book? This bucket bag will do the trick. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap that can be converted to a crossbody length and is sold in three colors. The interior is especially nice because while it can be used fully open, it also has a snap-in removable pouch if you prefer more organization.

Get the River Large Bucket Bag from Kate Spade for $209 (Save $139)

8. The ultimate clutch for Disney lovers

This is the ultimate clutch for Disney lovers.

Minnie Mouse fans, this one’s for you. This understated rectangular clutch features a black glitter exterior with a red and white polka dot bow-adorned top closure. It’s accented with a shimmering gold chain and, if we do say so ourselves, looks like a dream come true in accessory form. Inside, you’ll find a black and white striped lining that’s divided into two main compartments with a zippered pocket in the middle. Despite the division, this bag is small, so keep in mind that it will likely, at most, hold your phone, cash, keys and a few cosmetics.

Get the Minnie Mouse Minnie Bow Clasp from Kate Spade for $197 (Save $131)

9. A colorful crossbody bag

This crossbody has super-thoughtful details like a chain strap that won't catch on long hair.

Say hello to this great little going-out bag. Sold in three colors, the pebble leather crossbody features an open interior with a spacious front zip pocket and back slip pocket. Most notably, Kate Spade really nailed it with the strap. Rather than featuring an entire chain strap (which can wreak havoc on long hair), they focused the gold chain embellishment closest to the bag before extending into a smooth leather crossbody strap. Well done! (P.S. That Yucca shade? We’re obsessed!)

Get the Knott Flap Crossbody from Kate Spade from $139 (Save $40 to $59)

10. The perfect top for Valentine’s Day

Attention: Your Valentine's Day outfit is here—and it's on sale.

Now that New Year’s has come and gone, Valentine’s Day is the next holiday on our radar, and if you’re like us, chances are, you’ll want to dress for the occasion. Instead of searching high and low for a heart-covered top, consider this ruffle-hemmed red turtleneck which can be worn for Valentine’s Day and beyond. The form-fitting silhouette features a subtle pink stripe along the neck, making it even more Cupid-approved. From a fabric and care perspective, it’s made with 100% ribbed cotton and is recommended for dry-clean only. (FYI: If you love the silhouette but prefer darker colors, it’s sold in black, too!)

Get the Ruffle Turtleneck from Kate Spade for $198 (Save $50)

