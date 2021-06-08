You can get a Kate Spade purse for up to 78% off at Kate Spade Surprise—shop our top picks

These are the best deals available at the Kate Spade Surprise sale.

Tired of carrying that old, beat-up purse around? We get it. It just so happens to be your lucky day, however, because thanks to the Kate Spade Surprise site, you can spring for an upgrade to your wallet, satchel or multifunctional tote at a price cut of up to 78% off.

That’s not all: Kate Spade Surprise is currently offering additional deals to make your Monday even sweeter. You can use coupon code MAKEITTWO, for instance, to snag a wallet plus a handbag from just $79 with the code added at checkout. You can also use the same code to purchase two dazzling pieces of jewelry for as low as $29 with the code. The retailer is even offering free shipping on all orders.

You'll be carrying this classy bag every day.

One great option at a great price cut is this Harper crossbody, now discounted from $279 to $79, saving you $200. Available in two colors, black and Geranium, this handbag has a 4.8-star rating from more than 300 Kate Spade Surprise shoppers, who loved its smooth leather. It’s also got additional pockets on the inside zipped compartment for easy organization.

Keep on reading for some of our top picks from this major savings event—your new everyday bag, shoes or dress is just a few clicks away!

This effortless bag is available in a range of fun colors.

A Kate Spade handbag is sure to become a staple in any woman’s wardrobe, and for good reason. Known for the classic designs and luxe materials, the brand's purses can elevate almost any outfit. Whether you’re looking for a satchel, a tote or a crossbody we’ve listed some of our favorites right down below.

There's a number of top-rated wallets on sale right now.

The right wallet will not only hold all your cards and petty cash, but will look great every time you wield it. It can also the perfect add-on to your favorite Kate Spade bag. From small wristlets to large wallets, here's a couple of items you don't want to miss from this sale.

Get this set for a steal of a price.

Add a little sparkle to your outfits with a new necklace, earrings or just a blingy bangle. Right now, you can even grab two pieces of select jewelry for less than $20 apiece with coupon code MAKEITTWO!

Revamp your summer wardrobe—for less.

When that sunshine hits, you'll be wanting a summery dress to keep you cool, and Kate Spade Surprise happens to have a ton of clothes on sale. We’ve done the legwork to pick out some of the site's best, so all you need to do is add your favorites to your cart.

Nothing says summer like printed flip-flops—on sale now for a super-low price.

If you ask us, one can never have too many pairs of shoes, and with the weather heating up, you're bound to need a new pair of sandals or wedges for all those long summer evening walks. No matter what kind of footwear you prefer, the retailer has it all heavily marked down right now: Just be sure to shop before sizes sell out!

