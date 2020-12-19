This Kate Spade mini bag is basically the cutest thing ever — and it’s $110 off
Even if you are wearing a sequin jumpsuit and leaving a trail of glitter as you walk, every outfit could use even more sparkle. Whether you are currently in the market for a New Year’s Eve statement handbag or just can’t get enough glitz in your wardrobe, this Kate Spade mini glitter bag is calling your name.
Don’t plug your ears to block out the call just yet, friend. This baby is on sale!
The bag originally retails for $198, which is admittedly a steep price for a tiny purse. But this gorgeous glittery satchel is now on sale for $83.40, which is a $114.60 discount.
Though this handbag definitely qualifies as a “mini bag,” it still has room for all of your essentials. Yes, you can fit your wallet, phone and keys inside — at the same time. In fact, with two internal compartments and additional pockets for storage, this compact mini fits a surprising amount of stuff.
Shop: Kate Spade Sylvia Glitter Mini Dome Satchel In Pink Champagne, $83.40 (Orig. $198)
The “glitter leather” bag also comes with an optional shoulder strap, which attaches and detaches from the satchel. You know, because everyone loves options.
The Sylvia Glitter Mini Dome Satchel comes in two colors: Kale and Pink Champagne. Though the color “Pink Champagne” speaks for itself (and is absolutely gorgeous), don’t let the hue named “Kale” fool you. This bag is actually a silvery-chrome color, which is much more appealing than the name would suggest.
Shop: Kate Spade Sylvia Glitter Mini Dome Satchel In Kale, $83.40 (Orig. $198)
What’s better than a Kate Spade mini bag, you ask? A glitter Kate Spade mini bag on sale — that’s what.
