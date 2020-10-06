Kate Spade is currently having a massive secret sale with up to 75% off— and it's ending soon!

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Kate Spade Greene Street Kaia Bag in Deep Evergreen is currently $129, marked down from $329 (Photo via Kate Spade) More

If you're looking to upgrade your autumn wardrobe or get a head start on holiday shopping, you had better hurry because Kate Spade is having a massive surprise sale right now.

Save up to 75% off Kate Spade leather bags, as well as wallets, shoes, ready-to-wear and jewellery. Fall coats are up to $500 off, earrings and necklaces can be found for less than $30, and many of the brand's cult-classic bags are on for a major discount.

Kate Spade's Surprise Sale officially ends on Oct. 20, but for many products, including these satchel bags, the additional sale ends tonight. Shop our Kate Spade sale picks below before they’re gone!

Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody in Cherrywood (Photo via Kate Spade) More

Down from $279, this chic crossbody bag makes for the perfect day-to-night companion. Grab the Kate Spade crossbody in one of five colours, including black, cherrywood, and digital red.

SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $79 (originally $279)

Kate Spade Houndstooth Tie Neck Shirt (Photo via Kate Spade) More