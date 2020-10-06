Kate Spade is currently having a massive secret sale with up to 75% off— and it's ending soon!

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
If you're looking to upgrade your autumn wardrobe or get a head start on holiday shopping, you had better hurry because Kate Spade is having a massive surprise sale right now.
Save up to 75% off Kate Spade leather bags, as well as wallets, shoes, ready-to-wear and jewellery. Fall coats are up to $500 off, earrings and necklaces can be found for less than $30, and many of the brand's cult-classic bags are on for a major discount.
Kate Spade's Surprise Sale officially ends on Oct. 20, but for many products, including these satchel bags, the additional sale ends tonight. Shop our Kate Spade sale picks below before they’re gone!
Carson Convertible Crossbody Bag
Down from $279, this chic crossbody bag makes for the perfect day-to-night companion. Grab the Kate Spade crossbody in one of five colours, including black, cherrywood, and digital red.
SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $79 (originally $279)
Houndstooth Tie Neck Shirt
Update your 9-to-5 attire with this versatile houndstooth blouse. Pair it with black cigarette pants and Chelsea boots by day and throw on a leather jacket and red lip for a stylish date-night look. Originally $248, you can still grab the blouse for more than 70% off.
SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $69 (originally $248)
Hayes Small Satchel Bag
Kate Spade's lather satchel bag will provide the perfect pop of colour in your autumn wardrobe. The small Hayes bag was originally $328, but you can now grab it for more than 60% off.
SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $119 (originally $328)
Rise and Shine Pearl Studs
Grab the ladylike look on a childlike budget at Kate Spade's Surprise Sale. The pearl-style earrings ring in at an ultra-affordable $19 and will add a touch of elegance to any outfit.
SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $19 (originally $39)
Madyson Flats
A chic addition to your flat collection, Kate Spade's Madyson suede flats come in a neutral shade that will go with everything. Save $100 on the pair before they're gone.
SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $79 (originally $179)
Eva Large Bucket Bag
Save more than $200 on Kate Spade's timeless bucket bag. Originally $379, the leather bucket bag is one of the fall's must-have accessories. Kate Spade's large Eva bag is available in black and rose smoke, or grab the style in a smaller version for $109 in red or black.
SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $139 (originally $379)
Wool Jacket
Feminine, timeless, and warm, channel your inner Jackie Kennedy in this Kate Spade fall find. Originally $699, the wool coat can be yours for more than 60% off.
SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $259 (originally $699)
Greene Street Kaia Bag
Save $200 on this chic and functional carry-all bag. Kate Spade's leather Greene Street Kaia bag is available in black and deep evergreen and will quickly become one of your favourite fall purchases.
SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $129 (originally $329)
Cameron Large Slim Bifold Wallet
The large wallet you've been searching for is just around the corner. Save $100 on Kate Spade's Cameron wallet that boasts 12 card slots and four slip pockets. The wallet is available in seven colours, including oceanside blue, bright peony, and three multi-coloured prints.
SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $49 (originally $149)
Lawton Way Rose Bag
Originally $299, Kate Spade's Lawton tote bag will give Mary Poppins a run for her money for what it can carry. The leather tote is available in four colours, including a fall-friendly chocolate cherry, black, and mint.
SHOP IT: Kate Spade, $89 (originally $299)
