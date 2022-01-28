A Kate Spade heart bag went viral last Valentine’s Day — we bet these new designs will sell out too

Kate Spade
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Back in February 2021, a heart-shaped bag absolutely blew up on TikTok. The Kate Spade design was pink and could be worn as a crossbody or carried by its top handle. Perfect for Valentine’s Day and beyond, the bag continued to sell out as people couldn’t get enough of the style.

And while the exact bag that was popular last year is no longer in stock, Kate Spade has a Valentine’s Day gift shop on its website that is chock-full of heart-printed purses, wallets, cardholders, jewelry and so much more. But the star of the selection is definitely the heartbreaker 3d heart crossbody

This leather bag is bright red and heart-shaped, but instead of being flat on the front and back like last year’s design, it’s three-dimensional! You can style this purse as a crossbody or hold it by its top handle, which is made of interlocking pink and red hearts. At $378, this bag is a definite splurge, but if you love adding a pop of color and a little bit of whimsy to your outfits, it could be just right for you. 

Below, shop eight heart-themed picks from Kate Spade that are perfect for Valentine’s Day or any day when you (and your look) could use a little bit of love. But be sure to shop your favorite pieces ASAP — if this year is anything like last year, items will sell out quickly! Top gifts start at just $35.

heartbreaker 3d heart crossbody, $378

heart 3d coin purse, $98

spencer hearts cardholder, $50

spell it out heart huggies, $58

spade flower jacquard hearts market medium tote, $258

glitter hearts iphone 13 pro max case, $35

heart apple airpods case, $55

spencer hearts zip-around continental wallet, $188

