Kate Spade is having a major Labor Day deal—get handbags up to 65% off

Samantha Mangino, Reviewed
·3 min read
Shop the best Labor Day deals from Kate Spade.
Labor Day sales are here, just in time to help you get some extra flair for fall. Today, you can get a new handbag from Kate Spade at a major discount. WIth the code MORE30, you can get 30% off sale styles that means some of our favorite bags are over 50% off during this sale!

In the market for a cute backpack to tote to class? You can get Kate Spade's Day Pack medium backpack for just $104.30, 65% off the original price. If a chic shoulder bag is more your speed, the Little Better Sam Nylon small shoulder bag comes in vibrant colors to add a pop of color to any outfit.

Here are the best Labor Day deals at Kate Spade.

►Labor Day 2022: What stores are open today? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot

►Labor Day 2022 sales: Shop today’s 85 best Labor Day 2022 sales at Lowe's, Best Buy, Amazon and more

The best Kate Spade deals

Get an extra 30% off sale styles at Kate Spade this Labor Day.
  1. Get the Spencer Small Dome Crossbody for $66.50 (Save $91.50)

  2. Get the Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag for $74.90 (Save $103.10)

  3. Get the Day Pack Medium Backpack for $104.30 (Save $193.70)

  4. Get the Spade Flower Coated Canvas Rowan Medium North South Tote for $127.40 (Save $100.60)

  5. Get the Zeezee Large Work Tote for $150.50 (Save $207.50)

  6. Get the Sam Floral Medley Wicker Medium Satchel for $153.30 (Save $244.70)

  7. Get the Knott Medium Saddle Crossbody for $136.50 (Save $141.50)

  8. Get the Sunkiss 3D Tent Crossbody for $193.50 (Save $202.70)

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is today, September 5! It's a federal holiday which celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Labor Day weekend has unofficially became known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on clothing, back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Today is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances, furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics. Meanwhile, if you're shopping for markdowns on clothing, shoes or accessories, Labor Day is also a great time to find savings on style must-haves.

Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back throughout the day, to grab the best fashion Labor Day deals available at all our favorite retailers before they run out.

When do Labor Day deals start?

With Labor Day 2022 today, the holiday sales are in full swing. Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August. Right now, we are seeing tons of deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Currently, you can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Macy's, Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

Whether you're shopping for workplace casual outfits, wedding guest styles for everyday wardrobe essentials, we are loving the price cuts at Macy's, Madewell, Banana Republic Factory and Michael Kors. Looking for some new activewear? Don't pass up deals at lululemon, Adidas and Athleta—several of our favorite athleisure brands.

Meanwhile, if you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or a feature-loaded smart TV, Amazon and Walmart have all your shopping needs covered. As two of our go-to places to shop, the mega retailers offer rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

