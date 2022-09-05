Kate Spade is having a major Labor Day deal—get handbags up to 65% off

Shop the best Labor Day deals from Kate Spade.

Labor Day sales are here, just in time to help you get some extra flair for fall. Today, you can get a new handbag from Kate Spade at a major discount. WIth the code MORE30, you can get 30% off sale styles that means some of our favorite bags are over 50% off during this sale!

In the market for a cute backpack to tote to class? You can get Kate Spade's Day Pack medium backpack for just $104.30, 65% off the original price. If a chic shoulder bag is more your speed, the Little Better Sam Nylon small shoulder bag comes in vibrant colors to add a pop of color to any outfit.

Here are the best Labor Day deals at Kate Spade.

The best Kate Spade deals

Get an extra 30% off sale styles at Kate Spade this Labor Day.

