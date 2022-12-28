Kate Spade’s winter clearance sale is here! Get up to 70% off these 10 leather bags and wallets

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As the year comes to a close, a handful of designer brands have clearance sales, with deals marking the best of the entire year. Much like Coach Outlet, Kate Spade Surprise is having a major clearance sale with up to 70% off some of its best-selling leather bags and wallets.

Kate Spade Surprise, the well-known brand’s outlet destination, has deals starting at just $12 and ranging from accessories and jewelry to clothing and bags. Since handbags and wallets are some of the brand’s main exports, we’ve rounded up the 10 best sale options to snag before this clearance event ends.

From the glittery and sturdy Tinsel Boxed Large Continental Wallet that’s a whopping $170 off to the customer-favorite Staci Medium Satchel that’s 70% off (a staggering $280 off), there’s so much to choose from.

Take a look at the 10 best deals below.

Credit: Kate Spade Surprise

$69 $239 at Kate Spade

This beautifully packaged wallet has a glittery fabric exterior with a metal pin mount and Spade logo. It has a zip closure, 12 credit card slots, two slip pockets, a zip coin compartment and three gusset compartments.

This wallet also comes in a Frosty Sky color.

Credit: Kate Spade Surprise

$79 $249 at Kate Spade Surprise

Looking for something a bit more classic? This pebbled leather wallet is the perfect choice. It comes with an embossed spade logo on the front, two-way Spade jacquard lining, 10 credit card slots, two slip pockets, a zip coin compartment, dual gusset compartments and a snap closure.

This wallet also comes in a Deep Berry color.

Credit: Kate Spade Surprise

$79 $229 at Kate Spade Surprise

This one’s a No. 1 best seller. The Leila Large Continental Wallet is made of pebbled leather, has a metal pin-mount logo, two-way Spade jacquard lining, 12 credit card slots, two slip pockets, a zip coin compartment, three gusset compartments, a slip pocket on the front and a zip closure.

This wallet comes in four additional colors.

Credit: Kate Spade Surprise

$99 $299 at Kate Spade Surprise

This is the perfect crossbody to go from day to night. The saffiano leather bag has a metal pin-mount logo, two-way Spade jacquard lining, a back slip pocket on the inside, as well as one on the outside and a flap with a magnetic snap closure.

This bag also comes in Red Currant.

Credit: Kate Spade Surprise

$119 $399 at Kate Spade Surprise

You’ve likely already seen the Staci Medium Satchel in person, as it’s most folks’ favorite Kate Spade bag. The saffiano leather satchel has a metal pin-mount logo, two-way Spade jacquard lining, front slip and back zip pockets both on the interior and exterior and a drop-in top zip closure.

It also comes in two additional colors.

Credit: Kate Spade Surprise

$129 $379 at Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade backpacks are also some of the best you’ll find at any designer brand. This one’s also made of saffiano leather and has a metal pin-mount logo, a back interior slip pocket and a zip pocket and front slip pocket.

It also comes in two additional colors.

Credit: Kate Spade Surprise

$129 $399 at Kate Spade Surprise

Here’s another notable leather satchel that everyone loves. It has a middle zip compartment, a strap, metal pin-mount logo, a magnetic snap closure, a middle zip compartment and a two-way Spade jacquard lining.

This feminine bag also comes in Deep Berry.

Credit: Kate Spade Surprise

$129 $359 at Kate Spade Surprise

The Darcy Flap Backpack is another recognizable piece that’s one of the brand’s main staples. It’s made of saffiano leather, has two-way Spade jacquard lining, an interior back zip pocket and outer zip pocket and a drawstring with a magnetic snap closure.

It also comes in two additional lighter colors.

Credit: Kate Spade Surprise

$139 $399 at Kate Spade Surprise

This Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag is a must-have for those who love to pack everything but hate the look of a bulky or heavy bag. It’s made of 100% pebbled leather, has a metal pin-mount logo, two-way Spade jacquard lining, a front and back zip pocket on the inside and two open top compartments on the outside. It’s also open-top with a center zip divider closure.

Choose from three different colors.

Credit: Kate Spade Surprise

$139 $449 at Kate Spade Surprise

The luxe Zippy Shoulder Bag is made of pebbled leather and has a metal pin-mount logo, front slip and back zip pockets on the inside and both a strap and handle.

It comes in three stunning colors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out all the bags in Coach Outlet’s clearance section — they’re all 70% off.

The post Kate Spade’s winter clearance sale is here! Get up to 70% off these 10 leather bags and wallets appeared first on In The Know.