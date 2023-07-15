Kate returns to Wimbledon as organisers close queue after weather warnings

The Princess of Wales will return to Wimbledon to watch the ladies’ singles final after organisers closed the queue following weather warnings.

Kate will be back at Centre Court to watch Czech player Marketa Vondrousova take on Tunisian Ons Jabeur at 2pm.

Fans watching outside at Wimbledon could face thundery showers from 1pm, according to the Met Office.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

🌬️ Unseasonably strong winds are likely today, particularly in southern areas ⚠️ Some minor damage is possible in places, so take care and be prepared for some disruption to outdoor events and travel pic.twitter.com/2I9KOfb4pZ — Met Office (@metoffice) July 15, 2023

The forecaster said there could also be light showers throughout Saturday morning and there is a yellow weather warning for wind.

Organisers announced on Friday that the queue would be closed for the penultimate day of the tournament due to the yellow warning.

They apologised “for any disappointment” and urged visitors to dress appropriately and “come prepared for the inclement weather”.

On Saturday morning, Wimbledon tweeted a reminder: “Please remember the Queue is not in operation today and as such there are no tickets available for sale.

AELTC Update – Saturday 15 July: Please remember the Queue is not in operation today and as such there are no tickets available for sale. We ask that you do not travel to Wimbledon today unless you are an existing ticket holder#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

“We ask that you do not travel to Wimbledon today unless you are an existing ticket holder.”

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey previously told the PA news agency: “There is a (yellow wind warning) on Saturday covering Wimbledon and may well impact the competition.

“That will bring blustery conditions and, again, rain and showers are expected.”

The yellow weather warning is in place from 9am to 11.59pm on Saturday.

The Princess of Wales had a rainy visit to Wimbledon last week (Zac Goodwin/PA)

As a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate is a regular face at SW19.

She also had a rain-hit visit on the tournament’s second day, when she took shelter under an umbrella on Court 18, where she was watching British number one Katie Boulter.

In the afternoon, she took her seat in the Royal Box in Centre Court where she was joined by former champion Roger Federer.