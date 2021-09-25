Kate Quigley Opens Up About 'Special Connection' with Fuquan Johnson After Suspected Group Overdose

Kate Quigley and Fuquan Johnson

getty (2) Kate Quigley, Fuquan Johnson

Kate Quigley is paying tribute to her friend and fellow comedian Fuquan Johnson after a suspected group overdose at her house left him and two others dead.

The comedian, 39, wrote on social media Thursday that she's "still processing" the incident, which left her hospitalized, but she felt the need to "pay a real tribute" to Johnson.

"Hey y'all. Brutally honest post ahead. Im sure I will manage to say something wrong and get a million DMs telling me to die, or how I'm an insensitive a—, or whatever. At this point it doesn't really matter," she started in the caption. "I took a lot of heat for not saying something about Fu right away. It's bc idk... I was really trying to stay alive for days, and I'm still processing fully what happened. It's not everyday you wake up to find people dead in your house, and also I didn't wanna single out Fu as being special to me when 3 ppl died. But he was."

RELATED: Kate Quigley Says 'I've Decided that Life Must Go On' After Suspected Group Overdose That Killed 3 People

"I can't comment on who supplied what. The truth is it doesn't really matter. If you do any illegal drugs, you're basically signing a contract that says, 'I accept that I might die sooner than I would like.' We all know that. I'm not posting to talk about details of what occurred. I just wanted to finally pay a real tribute to Fu," she said. "He was just amazingly funny and had immensely infectious energy."

Describing their "really special connection," Quigley said that she and Johnson "believed over all else in being real - even if it meant being less rich, or famous, or whatever the f— people search for out here."

"He and I had the most amazing talk that night," she continued, adding that he had taken her out for karaoke the last time they had seen each other. "I feel really blessed that I was granted that time with him. He always made me feel like a million bucks. Always lifted me up."

Story continues

"I think about him every day, and I'm heartbroken he's gone. But I know without a shadow of a doubt that he has been watching over me every time I get down. I feel him. And I know he would support me however I had to deal with this, just as I would if only he had survived."

"So anyways. Loved u Fu. Wish u were still here. But u already know," Quigley concluded.

Quigley was rushed to the hospital earlier this month after a party at her home in Venice, California, where she and three other people suffered accidental overdoses after allegedly using cocaine that had been laced with fentanyl, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office later identified the three people who died as comics Johnson, 42, and Colangeli, 48 as well as Natalie Williamson, 33, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A memorial for Johnson and Colangeli was held last week at Ha Ha Comedy Club in North Hollywood.

RELATED VIDEO: Michael K. Williams, Actor Known for The Wire and Lovecraft Country, Dead at 54

Quigley previously paid tribute to her deceased friends in a statement. "I am still shocked & devastated by the loss of my friends Fu, Rico, and Natalie. Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling & I will be changed forever by their passings," she wrote.

"Fu was a generous, loving soul. He was hilarious, supportive, and incredibly authentic with the most infectious spirit. Rico was always filled with enthusiasm & Natalie was so kind and endearing. They each made an indelible mark on my life and the lives of their loved ones. I will miss them," Quigley added. "My heart goes out to their friends and family, and I ask that you keep them in your thoughts."