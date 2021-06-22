Kate and Prince William did not meet Harry after their grandfather Philip’s funeral, claims royal historian

Royal historian Robert Lacey has claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton did not have a sit-down conversation with Prince Harry after Prince Philip’s funeral as they dreaded any discussion would be “leaked”.

During their grandfather’s funeral, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex were seen speaking to one another, which was viewed as a potential sign of reconciliation after their bitter fallout.

A few reports likewise claimed that William, Harry, and their father Prince Charles sat down for a two-hour conversation following the funeral processions.

However, in an updated version of his 2020 book Battle of the Brothers, Lacey has asserted that Cambridges were hesitant to converse with Harry because they feared a leak.

The author said that the “supposed” talk between the senior royals never happened and that Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled back to their respective homes.

“They told friends that they could see no point in talking to Harry since any discussion of substance would go straight back to Meghan to be leaked out via Oprah [Winfrey] or some other tentacle of the Sussex network,” wrote Lacey.

This suggestion comes after Gayle King, an American television personality and a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed on CBS that Harry had spoken to his father and brother.

She said: “I did actually call them (Harry and Meghan) to see how they were feeling, and it’s true Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too.”

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they have at least started a conversation,” she added.

The royal couple, who now live in Santa Barbara, California opened up about their mental health struggles during the bombshell interview with Winfrey.

In a tell-all conversation with the celebrity host, Harry and Meghan provided viewers with an insight into what life was like for them inside the royal family. The couple spoke about a range of issues, from racism and lack of mental health support to feeling “let down” by the family.

