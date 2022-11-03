Kate Moss stuns in sheer dress as she leads the fashionable 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards attendees

Kate Moss stunned in a sheer olive-hued dress on the red carpet (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kate Moss made a stylish splash on the red carpet as she attended the annual WSJ Innovator Awards on Wednesday in a sheer gown.

The legendary supermodel, 48, looked sensational in the olive-coloured dress when she arrived at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art for the event to honour YSL designer Anthony Vaccarello.

Moss’s sartorial choice featured a daring hood and triangle-shaped cutout that showed off her midriff, while black underwear was visible through the sheer gown.

Moss posed with Hailey Bieber and Amber Valletta, with the women supporting the Italian visionary as he picked up the fashion innovator award.

Other stars in attendance included Oscar-nominated star Margot Robbie, in a white flared trouser suit.

The Australian actress was honoured with the entertainment innovator award by her Barbie director Greta Gerwig at the star-studded event.

Moss posed with Hailey Bieber, Amber Valletta, and YSL designer Anthony Vaccarello (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ Magazine Innovators Awards)

Model Karlie Kloss turned heads in a silky button-up blouse with a flowing asymmetrical accordion skirt, alongside former Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill, along with Meadow Rain Walker, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker.

Euphoria’s Dominic Fike, Steve Jobs’s daughter Eve Jobs, Oscar winner Quest Love, as well as Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica were among the celebrities also in attendance.

Other stars picking up honours on the night included SNL alum Maya Rudolph for her work in comedy, and music award recipient Anitta, who addressed the ongoing political tension in her native Brazil following Jair Bolsonaro's defeat by Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva.

Founded in 2011, the WSJ Innovator Awards recognises “groundbreaking talents” from a range of disciplines including “fashion, art, entertainment, architecture, design, technology, the performing arts, philanthropy, food, literature, and more.”

Past honourees include Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X, Jennifer Lopez, and Patti Smith.