Kate Moss On Skincare Routines With Her Daughter And Her Obsession With Celery Juice

It's hard to think of the 90s without thinking of Kate Moss. The British-born model rose to fame for her moody monochrome Calvin Klein ads as a teenager, defined the 'heroin chic' era of modelling, and has since gone on to become one of the most iconic supermodels of all time.

From her boho Topshop collaborations, to being front row at Glastonbury in those denim shorts and wellies, Moss has always achieved signature bohemian-chicness but how exactly does she get skin that good?

ELLE sat down with the fashion icon to discuss all things beauty, including the power of celery juice and sharing her skincare routine with her daughter, Lila.

I hit the sack at...

... 11pm-ish, and watch Netflix before I go to sleep. I’ve just finished Sex Education – it’s so funny.

I wake up at...

... around 8am. I’m a bit groggy in the afternoon if I don’t get eight hours’ sleep.

The first thing that passes my lips is...

... hot water and lemon. I try to have that first, and follow it up with a coffee.

My make-up routine...

...tends to be a bit of cover-up, then whatever bronzer I have lying around, a Decorté lipstick as a stain, and I curl my eyelashes to finish.

My exercise routine...

... starts with yoga in the morning: my instructor comes to my house. I also have a mini gym with a Peloton bike, which I don’t use very often! It’s quite hardcore but my brother loves it.

My worst beauty habit is...

...forgetting to take my make-up off when I’m tired. I hate how it feels it in the morning.

The last beauty item I bought myself was...

...a jade roller. I love it for under my eyes; it irons them out a bit. I keep one in my bag – when I’m bored, I just start rolling!

My fridge is always filled with...

...loads of celery. I do celery juices for everyone in the house in the morning.

My greatest beauty discovery is...

... Decorté‘s AQ Meliority Cream. It’s rich but instantly sinks in to give skin a velvety finish.

My day-to-day routine is...

...very simple: I just wash and moisturise. But when I’m on holiday and have more time, I go wild. My daughter and I do beauty routines with all the serums and masks.

The craziest thing I've done in the name of beauty is...

...dyeing my hair pink. It was only for a week, but when I dyed it back my hair fell out and I had to cut it all off!

My biggest beauty indulgence is...

...massages and facials – I get therapists to come to the house.









I deal with stress by...

...doing yoga. It helps me concentrate on the here and now.

My beauty secret is...

...sunscreen! I love La Roche-Posay Anthelios Fluid SPF5O+, as you can wear it under make-up.

The best beauty advice I've ever received is...

...getting a lip colour I can use on my cheeks. I even pop a bit on my eyes, too.

The last beauty treatment I had was...

...a Brazillian lymphatic drainage massage. It was insane. I don’t know what she did, but I came out feeling half the size.

Kate Moss is the face of Decorté Beauty.





