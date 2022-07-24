Kate Moss reveals she 'ran away' from a photoshoot after she was asked to go topless when she was 15

Kate Moss has revealed how she ran away from a photographer when she was 15 after he told her to take her bra off.

The 48-year-old supermodel recalled the disturbing underwear catalogue shoot 33 years ago on the latest edition of Desert Island Discs.

Kate, 48, said: "He said, ‘Take your top off ‘ and I took my top off. I was really shy then about my body and he said, ‘Take your bra off ‘. I could feel there was something wrong. I got my stuff and I ran off. I can tell a wrong ‘un a mile away."

Kate also had bad memories of a later job, when she posed topless in 1992 with actor Mark Wahlberg in a Calvin Klein underwear shoot.

She told Lauren Laverne on the Radio 4 show that before the job she felt "vulnerable and scared" and had been prescribed Valium.

Kate is now a model agent with daughter Lila, 19, among her clients. "I’ve said to her you don’t have to do anything you don’t want to," she revealed.

"I take care of my models. I make sure they’re with agents at shoots so there is someone there to say, ‘I don’t think that’s appropriate.’”

Kate said she had been made a scapegoat in the 1990s when she was accuse of glorifying thinness after photos of her in underwear appeared.

She said: "I was never anorexic, I never have been. I had never taken heroin. I was thin because I didn’t get fed at shoots or in shows and I had always been thin. It was a fashion shoot.

"It was shot at my flat and that is how I could afford to live at the time."

Moss, raised in Croydon, south London, said she defended her ex Johnny Depp in his recent libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard because she felt she “had to say that truth”.

Moss said: “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

Moss, who rose to fame in the 1990s, was in a relationship with the Hollywood actor between 1994 and 1998.

She supported her former partner after Depp sued Heard for 50 million US dollars over an article she wrote titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

Moss testified during the trial in May, appearing in the Virginia courtroom via videolink.

During her evidence, which lasted little more than two minutes, Moss said Depp had not “pushed, kicked or threw me” down any stairs while they were together.

Speaking from Gloucestershire, Moss said the allegation over the incident at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica was not true, and Depp had come to her aid.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm,” she said.

“As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back and I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me.

“(Depp) came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Her disc choices included David Bowie’s Life On Mars? Her book was The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery and a cashmere blanket was her luxury.

