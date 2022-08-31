Kate Moss Recalls Johnny Depp Presenting Her a Diamond Necklace from the 'Crack of His Ass'

kate moss; johnny depp

Kate Moss has fond memories of the first diamonds she ever owned. Their origin, however, comes with an interesting backstory. Or more like, backside.

When Moss, 48, showed up for the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards, she did so in a John Galliano dress and Manolo Blahnik heels, pairing the look with a diamond necklace given to her by then-boyfriend Johnny Depp.

In a video for British Vogue, the model revisited that iconic look and revealed that the diamond necklace was bestowed upon her in a very interesting manner by her boyfriend at the time.

"And that diamond necklace Johnny gave me," she said pointing to the necklace in the photo. "They were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his ass."

Moss went on to describe a night when the two were out to dinner, when Depp, 59, gifted her with the necklace. She said he told her had something on his "bum" and actually asked her to take a look for him.

"I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace," she said. "That diamond necklace."

While sharing her memories of the outfit, Moss wistfully noted how much she loved the dress and shoes she wore for the evening. However, the white Galliano dress is no longer in her possession. "If anyone has it out there, please return to me," she said in the video. "It's my favorite dress."

The Manolos she was wearing — black patent Mary Janes — were also her favorites and ones she said she wore all the time. "I lived in them," she added before launching into the story of her first diamonds.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss during "Don Juan De Marco" Beverly Hills Premiere at The Academy in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

Jim Smeal/WireImage Johnny Depp and Kate Moss

Moss and Depp dated from 1994 to 1998 before going their separate ways. The supermodel also testified in Depp's trial against Amber Heard earlier this year, defending her ex against claims he had abused her.

Heard first alleged that Depp pushed Kate Moss down the stairs during her testimony at Depp's U.K. defamation trial against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater," according to The New York Post.

The British supermodel appeared virtually in court in May to deny rumors that the Pirates of the Caribbean star shoved her down a flight of stairs while they were dating.

She testified that the alleged incident occurred while they were vacationing at a resort in Jamaica, and that he did not push her when she fell.

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," she said under oath. "I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," added Moss. She was not cross-examined by Heard's team.

She later explained why she supported Depp in his trial, telling BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, "I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."