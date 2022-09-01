Kate Moss recalls how ex Johnny Depp gifted her a diamond necklace by pulling it ‘out the crack of his a*se’

Kate Moss spoke out about her previous relationship with Johnny Depp and recalled the strange way in which he gifted her a diamond necklace.

In a video published by Vogue on Wednesday, the 48-year-old model went through some of her most iconic looks throughout the last 30 years. As she examined a white gown that she wore at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 1995, she also discussed the necklace she was wearing and the weird way that Depp gave it to her.

“That diamond necklace Johnny gave me,” Moss said. “They were the first diamonds I owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his arse.”

“We were going out for dinner, and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum. Can you have a look?,’” she continued. “I was like, ‘What?’ I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace, that diamond necklace.”

Elsewhere in the video, Moss, who dated the actor from 1994 to 1998, mentioned Deep once again when she came across a photo of herself at Los Angeles International Airport in 1995.

“This was when I had just met Johnny and I’d bought those boots in a second hand shop,” she said. “And that was going to LA from New York to go to see Johnny. That was like, I was on the go, life was happening!”

This isn’t the first time that Moss has talked about her relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. During Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in May, Moss took the stand to defend her ex.

In her short video testimony, she denied Heard’s claim that Depp had pushed her down the stairs during the nineties. “We were leaving the room, Johnny left before I did, and there had been a rain storm,” she said. “As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back.”

“I screamed, because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me back to my room, and got me medical attention,” she added, before emphasising that Depp never “pushed,” “kicked” or “threw” her “down any stairs”.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs last month, Moss said that she chose to testify for Depp because she “knew the truth about” him and “had to say it”.

After the trial was completed in June, Heard was found to have defamed Depp on all three counts, which awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was also awarded $2m in compensatory damages.