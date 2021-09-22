Kate Moss proudly sits front row as daughter Lila opens London Fashion Week show

Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images

Kate Moss is one of the most famous models to ever grace the catwalk, and last night, her 18-year-old daughter continued to follow in her footsteps as she took to the runway. On Tuesday evening, Lila Moss opened Richard Quinn, the final show of London Fashion Week, while her mother proudly looked on from the front row.

Lila stepped out onto the catwalk wearing a bright red, strapless jumpsuit, a chunky crystal necklace, bleached eyebrows and a slicked-backed hairdo. Her mother could be seen beaming on the front row as she watched her daughter on the catwalk, while they were also spotted backstage after the show, chatting with the other models.

Photo credit: Kate Green/BFC - Getty Images

Photo credit: Tristan Fewings/BFC - Getty Images

Photo credit: Tristan Fewings/BFC - Getty Images

Richard Quinn has become one of the most exciting names on the London Fashion Week schedule. The designer, who is known for his bold prints and exaggerated silhouettes, first became a household name when he won the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award For Design, which saw the monarch sit on the front row of his LFW show.

Being chosen to open the show is a huge coup for Lila, who first entered the fashion industry when she turned 16, landing a beauty campaign with Marc Jacobs, but has largely kept out of the limelight while still studying at school. Last October, Lila made her catwalk debut walking for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week, while she also joined her mother on the runway for Kim Jones' Fendi debut.

Photo credit: Kate Green/BFC - Getty Images

Kate has spoken openly about her decision to support Lila's dreams of being a model, saying in 2018: "It's up to her [if she wants to model]. I am leaving it up to her. I will support her obviously. I will be her momager! She can if she wants to. I will support her in anything she wants to do."

You Might Also Like