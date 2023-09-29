Kate Moss Just Put a Dreamy Spin On The Naked Dress

I think I've died and gone to heaven.

Real ones know Kate Moss and her iconic ‘90s see-through slip practically invented the naked dress, but flash forward nearly 30 years and the Kate Moss effect is still very much alive and well. Her latest take on the beloved trend? All-sheer everything with the dreamiest twist.

On Thursday, the supermodel flexed her posing chops at the Clooney Foundation For Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at the New York Public Library in a gauzy, completely sheer white midi dress that featured a ruffled neckline and billowing sleeves. Wearing nothing but a strappy, skin-toned bodysuit underneath the white frock, she accessorized the dainty number with a pair of towering gold metallic platform sandals from Piferi, as well as a smattering of rings, diamond bracelets, a gold sequined clutch by Aquazzura, and a bright red mani-pedi.

As for her glam, the supermodel stuck to her signature edgy aesthetic of a dramatic smoky eye with a peachy, glossy lip and a bronzy complexion. She completed the look by styling her hair in a middle part with effortless waves.



Kate's outing comes shortly after she opened up about her milestone birthday in Jan. 2024. In a new interview with The Times, she shared she's still in "denial" as she approaches her 50s. "I'm not turning 50," she told the publication.

Adding, "No. I'm not thinking about it. I do not feel 50."

Kate also opened up about how she credits her wellness routine, specifically her self-care rituals of moon-bathing and charging her crystals, as the reason behind her age-defying beauty.

"I put all my crystals on a tray and put them outside in the garden," she shared. "Just cleansing the crystal, charging the crystals."

