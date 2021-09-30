Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Praised For Wearing Insulin Pump On Runway

Photo credit: Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Supermodel Kate Moss and her teenage daughter Lila were two of the models taking part in the star-studded and much-posted-about Versace X Fendi runway show on Sunday, as well as the likes of Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.

Lila, who's just turned 19, clearly loved being involved in the collaboration between the two iconic fashion houses, as she later took to Instagram later to say it was 'an honour.'

She isn't the only one who thought it was an amazing moment, as Lila - who's type 1 diabetic - earned tonnes of praise for walking the runway showing her insulin pump on her thigh.

As per the NHS website, type 1 diabetes is a condition that causes the level of glucose (sugar) in your blood to become too high. 'It happens when your body cannot produce enough of a hormone called insulin, which controls blood glucose,' it explains. Everyone with type 1 diabetes needs to take insulin – some chose to inject, whereas others may use a pump, exactly like Lila.

Lila spoke publicly for the first time about her type 1 diabetes in an interview with The Kit in 2020.

'I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It’s not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1,' she said.

And now, after having her insulin pump visible for a huge fashion show, the teenager is proving to be an inspiration for others with the condition.

'Absolutely love that you don’t hide your pod, you’re an inspiration to so many living with T1 diabetes,' one person commented on Lila's Instagram.

'You are truly so inspiring thanks for showing the world you can do anything and more even when you have type 1 diabetes,' another said.

'THANK YOU for wearing your device on the freaking runway! You are a queen and I want these pics everywhere cos the more we share of T1 diabetes the better,' another added.

Whether you are newly diagnosed, looking to improve your diabetes management, or in need of information to support others, Diabetes UK are there to help. Visit the website or call 0345 123 2399 for more details.

