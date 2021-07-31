Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Poses with Keith Richards' Granddaughter Ella for Disney Shoot

Lila Moss, Ella Richards

Misan Harriman

Not only is Lila Moss following her mother footsteps into modeling, but she's also paying homage to one of her mother Kate Moss' most iconic portraits.

The 18-year-old appears alongside Keith Richards' granddaughter, Ella Richards, in "Mickey & Friends: The Power of Friendship," a new photography series from Misan Harriman to raise awareness for Disney's non-profit partner, MediCinema.

In one black-and-white shot, Lila wears a Minnie Mouse T-shirt similar to the Mickey Mouse dress donned by her famous mom in a 2019 Rankin portrait.

Ella, 25, wraps her arm around the teen.

The photo series celebrates the bond between pals and features portraits of Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Olly Murs, and Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, as well as real-life tales from friends around the world.

Lila Moss and Kate Moss

Francois Durand for Dior/Getty Lila Moss and Kate Moss

Lila — whose father is Jefferson Hack, a creative director and the co-founder of Dazed Media — first kicked off her modeling career in 2018 when she signed on to become a face of Marc Jacobs' beauty brand. She made her runway debut last October, opening for Miu Miu's spring/summer 2021 virtual show during Paris Fashion Week.

"Yeah, it was so emotional seeing Lila on the runway," Kate, 47, said of watching her daughter from afar due to the pandemic in a December video for British Vogue.

"Well, it wasn't emotional — I was really nervous for her," she then clarified. "I was sitting around the kitchen table…Some girlfriends [were there] and we were waiting for the show to start on the link. When she came out we were like, 'She's doing it! She's doing it!' Yeah, I was really proud."

Kate Moss (L) and Lila Moss attend the Longchamp SS20

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In January, the mother-daughter duo shared a catwalk for the first time at the Fendi couture show on Paris Fashion Week. While other models showed off their looks in individual in the glass boxes due to coronavirus regulations following the show, Kate and Lila were able to pose together since they live in the same household.

Kate has previously said she fully supports "anything [Lila] wants to do" when it comes to modeling.

"It's up to her. I am leaving it up to her," she said of her daughter's career during a 2018 appearance on Megyn Kelly Today. "I will support her obviously. I will be her momager! She can, if she wants to. I will support her in anything she wants to do."