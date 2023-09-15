Kate Moss and Count Nikolai von Bismarck fuel split speculation as model snubs Vogue World post show party

(Getty)

Kate Moss and Count Nikolai von Bismarck continued to fuel speculation they’ve parted ways as he attended the Vogue World afterparty without the supermodel on Thursday night.

Moss, 49, played a pivotal part in the star-studded event held at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which was billed as “multi-act celebration of the British performing arts”.

The show kicked off with the supermodel performing an interpretive dance underneath a black sheer piece of fabric before Cara Delevingne appeared in the crowds dressed as a punk.

Despite her starring role, the British model seemed to have snubbed the afterparty held at The George in Mayfair while the Count, 36, was pictured at the event alongside pals with Rita Ora and Rafael Pavarotti.

The Count pictured with Charlotte Tilbury at Vogue World’s afterparty (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The pair, who began dating in 2016, are yet to officially address whether they’ve parted ways, but were last publicly seen together in September 2022.

While they have yet to speak out about the status of their relationship, Moss notably skipped Glastonbury, where she’s been a regular feature, while Nikolai was pictured at the music event with friends.

The Standard has contacted Kate Moss’ rep for comment.

The speculation comes as the fashionista’s half-sister Lottie Moss spoke candidly about her relationship, revealing they have “never been close”.

The 25-year-old shares the same father, Pete Moss, as the supermodel and was propelled into modelling after acting as a bridesmaid for her wedding to her now ex-husband Jamie Hince in 2011, which was photographed by Vogue.

Moss said she does not “see eye to eye on many things” with her sister but understands that “family is complicated”.

She told The Sun’s magazine Fabulous: “Me and my sister have never been close. There is a big age gap. I didn’t grow up with my sister giving us money. We had a tiny two-bedroom house. My parents were bankrupt. I paid for my private school myself with the money I made modelling.”

She added: “My sister has obviously struggled with things herself. She’s allowed to have that. She doesn’t have to want to have a relationship with me. When I was younger, I couldn’t understand it. I thought, ‘Why is someone in my family not wanting a relationship with me? I don’t get it.’

Story continues

super model Kate moss opens the vogue world runway in custom maison margiela gown created by the legend john galliano this is so emotional to me pic.twitter.com/LDwZhcYb8b — ❦ (@runwayrascalv) September 14, 2023

“But now I’ve learned, especially speaking to other friends who don’t speak to their mum or dad, that family is complicated. Just because she’s a really high-end model, it doesn’t mean that it’s any different in our family.

“We just don’t see eye to eye on many things. I love her. She’s my sister, but we’re just not close. It is what it is.”

Moss said she became closer with Kate’s 20-year-old daughter Lila after they spent lockdown together, but explained that they do not see each other as much anymore due to Lila living in New York.