Kate Middleton's Milliner Creates Calendar Filled with Cute Hounds in Hats to Help Shelter Pets

Royal milliner Awon Golding is aiming to raise $12,000 with her adorable (and chic!) dog calendar for 2024

Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate Middleton attends church at Windsor Castle at Easter, 2023

A royal milliner is launching a paw-fect project for pet lovers!

Awon Golding — whose hats have been worn by Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and celebrities such as Lady Gaga — recently launched the Haute Dogs calendar for 2024.

The adorable calendar, now in its sixth year, features a different rescue dog for each month of the year, all wearing exquisite (dog-sized!) couture hats.

“All the dogs featured have been saved from certain death,” Golding tells PEOPLE, adding: “This calendar is showing the world that these needy dogs make gorgeous best friends and family pets — so many are still trying to find their forever homes.”

Lucy Reeve Haute Dogs calendar 2024

This year, proceeds from Golding's calendar will go to Harbin SHS Animal Rescue, a U.S.-registered non-profit organization run by a small group of volunteers in China who have re-homed over 4,000 rescue dogs in the U.S. alone.

The founders, Emily, Hayley, and Aimee, gave up their day jobs in 2016 after seeing a surge in animal neglect and abuse where they live in Harbin, — a city in northeast China. The group rescues dogs from the illegal dog meat trade, saving the pets from a trip to the slaughterhouse.

Rachel Trevor-Morgan, whose hats were worn by the late Queen Elizabeth, has donated a quintessentially English straw boater inspired by Henley Regatta, the prestigious annual rowing gala. The chic design is modeled by Alys, a corgi rescued from a meat truck and nurtured back to health by the charity before being adopted in the U.K. Other milliners involved in the project include Liz Crossman, Grainne Maher, and Jessica Broas.

Lucy Reeve Rachel Trevor-Morgan's design for Haute Dogs 2024

Golding, who runs her eponymous label and heads the womenswear line at Lock & Co., was inspired to start the charity project in 2018 after she began trying hats on her beloved rescue dog, Stevie, in her East London studio.

Since its inception, the calendar has raised over $85,000 for international dog rescue charities and aims to raise another $12,000 with the 2024 edition.

Lucy Reeve Lock & Co design for Haute Dogs

Known for her contemporary and whimsical creations, Golding’s designs are a favorite amongst the royals. Meghan wore a blue and black feathered beret design by the milliner on Christmas Day in 2018, and Kate chose a wide-brimmed hat by Golding for Prince Philip’s memorial service in March last year, in addition to a blue pillbox style at Easter earlier this year.

Getty Kate Middleton with Prince Louis at the Easter church service, 2023

All funds from the sale of the calendars will go directly towards veterinary treatment for dogs cared for by Harbin SHS. Calendars are available on the project's website and can be shipped worldwide (purchase before October 12 for an early-bird discount).

