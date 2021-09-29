Kate Middleton's Metallic Gown Emulates Princess Diana's Own James Bond Red Carpet Moment from 1985

Princess Diana, Kate Middleton

Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty Princess Diana; Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana just had a red carpet look-alike moment!

Kate and Prince William joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as guests of honor at the world premiere of the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, on Tuesday evening. Kate, 39, looked every bit the movie star while wearing a stunning gold beaded Jenny Packham gown with a dramatic cape — a look so nice, in fact, that leading actor Daniel Craig told her, "You look jolly lovely!"

But members of the royal family are no strangers to Bond film red carpets — in fact, Kate's shimmering look brought back memories of 1985, when Princess Diana and Prince Charles stepped out for the London premiere of A View to a Kill starring Roger Moore. Diana wore a dazzling long-sleeved metallic gown, hers in silver.

In another look-alike shot, Princess Diana shook hands and spoke to Moore, just like Kate did with Craig at Tuesday night's event.

Princess Diana, Roger Moore

Kent Gavin/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Princess Diana and Roger Moore

Kate often pays tribute to her late mother-in-law with her style choices, from sporting pie crust collars to pieces from Diana's own jewelry collection.

Of course, Kate is rarely without the blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring that Prince William proposed to her with, which previously belonged to Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton and Daniel Craig Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets some of the cast including Daniel Craig at the "No Time to Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Kate Middleton and Daniel Craig

When it comes to James Bond movies, Princess Diana also attended the Leicester Square premiere of For Your Eyes Only in 1981, Octopussy in 1983 and The Living Daylights in London 1987. Meanwhile, Kate walked the red carpet with Prince William at the 2005 premiere of Spectre.

Queen Elizabeth is even a fan, going back to the premiere of You Only Live Twice in London in 1967, when she greeted Bond actor Sean Connery and his wife Diane Cilento.

And when England hosted the 2012 Olympics, the Queen got in on the fun by starring in a hilarious skit for the opening ceremony featuring Daniel Craig as Bond (and her beloved corgis).