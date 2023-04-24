Kate Middleton's Latest Outfit Proves Skinny Pants Are Forever

A timeless cut plus a timeless shoe for an Old Money-approved combo.

It's a debate that'll get just about anyone to take a side: are skinny pants in or (as one very famous model turned TV host says) out? According to Kate Middleton, a pair of sleek black skinny pants will always have a place in the fashion lexicon, because she just wore a polished and proper pair to make a surprise appearance at a baby bank in Windsor today and proving that trends may come and go, but these Audrey Hepburn-approved ankle pants are here to stay. In classic Kate fashion, the Princess of Wales added a pair of practical, pointy-toed shoes to the mix, but she skipped out on her go-to heels this time and opted to wear flats (they're from Boden if anyone needs a new pair).

Kate's outfit also included a camel Reiss blazer that is a permanent part of her rotation and a white top. Her pants are from L.K. Bennett, one of her favorite brands, and she added a Daniella Draper citrine necklace and gold Sézane hoops to finish the look in addition to sporting her usual bouncy blowout and neutral makeup.

According to People, Middleton made the trip to "hear about the organization's crucial work to support families in need from the surrounding area." In addition to speaking with staffers, the princess dropped off a box of toys, including Buzz Lightyear action figures. According to the Daily Mail, sources close to the royals say that Princess Charlotte is a "huge fan of Toy Story."



"It only feels like yesterday that they were this tiny. They do grow so quickly," Kate also told staffers of her children, the publication added.

The Baby Bank's Lauren Hall told the Daily Mail that Kate promised she would bring Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis for a visit soon.

"I said I would bring my 5-year-old to play with Louis. They can keep each other occupied," Hall explained. "I think Louis here would be awesome. They can choose which toys the children should have."



