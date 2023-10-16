Kate Middleton's Knit Skirt Is a Comfy Alternative to Jeans — Where to Buy It, Plus Similar Styles for Less

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Her $175 Sézane skirt is nearly sold out, but options from Amazon, Nordstrom, and more start at $21

Chris Jackson/Getty

Whether traveling or attending events, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle always serve as major style inspo. And recently the royals have been tapping a timeless trend, but with a comfy twist.

While boarding a flight in Los Angeles, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted in a monochromatic outfit that featured baggy trousers and a sweater in a cool navy. The Princess of Wales, on the other hand, opted for an all-beige set composed of a cozy sweater and midi skirt while meeting with students at Nottingham Trent University to discuss mental health in young adults.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

And we found exactly where to shop her set: Kate’s luxe look included the Sami Jumper and Naelle Skirt from Sézane. Although the oatmeal color she wore is sold out, both items are still available in other colors like green, purple, and navy — but they’re going fast.

If you’re looking for an alternative to jeans this fall, knit skirts are a comfortable way to look elegant. You can dress them up with blouses and booties, or go for a more casual look with a denim jacket and white sneakers. Keep scrolling for similar styles starting at $25.

Knit Skirts Inspired by Kate Middleton

Gorglitter Split Ribbed Maxi Skirt

Amazon

$34

Buy on Amazon

Maxi skirts always seem to be a popular pick no matter the season: Katie Holmes wore a white flowy version while walking in New York City this summer, while Kerry Washington opted for a denim maxi skirt on Instagram. With cooler temperatures approaching, it makes sense to take the comfy knit fabric of a sweater and wear it in maxi skirt form.

If you loved Kate’s beige knit skirt, consider adding this Amazon lookalike by Gorglitter to your cart, which only costs $34. It has a pullover silhouette that makes getting ready so easy and a side slit to enhance breathability, all while providing optimal coverage of your legs with a hem that falls just above the ankles. The best part? You can toss it in the washing machine for an easy clean. In addition to apricot, the skirt comes in six other fall-ready colors, like green, black, rust, and more.

Verdusa Split Hem Ribbed Midi Skirt

Amazon

$29

Buy on Amazon

A black skirt is a closet staple you can wear time and again. If you’re looking to streamline your closet, the Verdusa Ribbed Midi Skirt might be a good choice — you can easily wear it with T-shirts, sweaters, blouses, and more. It’s ideal for warmer fall days since it falls just below the knee, and it has a side slit to show some skin. The skirt comes in 11 colors, ranging from basics, like black and white, to more vibrant hues like pink and orange.

“I absolutely love this skirt!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It’s very flattering. It doesn’t ride up or move as you walk.”

Chartou Chunky Knit Cable Skirt

Amazon

$43

Buy on Amazon

You can even take the trend into winter with the Chartou Chunky Knit Cable Skirt, which shoppers are calling “super warm.” The skirt has a maxi silhouette, which offers great coverage of the legs, and it even has a functional front pocket for added style and storing small items. The skirt comes with a matching chunky pullover sweater, so you can mimic Kate’s recent monochromatic look. Snag it in nine colors, like black, white, blue, and pink.

Whether you’re going apple picking, heading into the office, or are going out to dinner, a knit maxi skirt is a comfy and warm staple you can wear to replace your jeans. Read on for more stylish options from Amazon, Gap, Old Navy, Nordstrom, and more.

Safrisior Knitted Long Maxi Skirt

Amazon

$27

Buy on Amazon

Open Edit Knit Maxi Skirt

Nordstrom

$55

Buy on Nordstrom

French Connection Mari Rib Stitch Midi Sweater Skirt

Nordstrom

$98

Buy on Nordstrom

Lulus Seasonal Fave Rust Orange Rribbed Knit Sweater Skirt

Lulus

$49

Buy on lulus.com

Everlane The Organic Cotton Sweater Midi Skirt

Everlane

$98

$74

Buy on everlane.com

Old Navy Pull-On Rib-Knit Maxi Skirt

Old Navy

$35

$24

Buy on oldnavy.gap.com

Gap Knit Midi Skirt

GAP

$50

$35

Buy on gap.com

