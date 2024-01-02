Kate Middleton's Hair Secret Is Dividing TikTok

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Another major royal controversy has broken out over an important national issue: what's up with Kate Middleton's hair?

The Princess of Wales has naturally bouncy, shiny hair, but after so many years in the spotlight, one begins to wonder…exactly how does she never have a hair out of place? Surely the perks of royal life don't include dominance over the literal wind and rain? Well, TikTok has a theory. Actually, a couple of theories.

“Hairspray, and lots of it,” is the conclusion hairstylist Bekah came to on the short-form video platform, where she posts almost exclusively about the Princess's hair. Using footage showing Her Royal Highness on a windy day, Bekah concludes that the face-framing side pieces the royal is rocking “don't move” thanks to product.

But in the comments, subjects have another theory: it's a wig. Or extensions of some kind. Which may or may not also be sprayed. Also, it's called fringe in the UK.

“It's a wig or a hairpiece she wears them all the time” wrote on commenter, who cited no sources but racked up hundreds of “likes” on their comment. A number of commenters also added something along the lines of “it looks like she's wearing a halo,” which, yes, at first I thought was an allusion to the mom of three's more angelic qualities, but which I later figured out refers to a popular brand of hairpieces. Okay, one thing we know for sure is that Ms. Middleton is not wearing anything you can buy on Amazon. If she's got clip-in hair, she probably paid handsomely for it.

Elsewhere on Bekah's TikTok, she investigates more potentially scandalous hair news, though those videos didn't get the three million views that the bangs did, for some reason. For instance: a bump-it on a royal head?

And this extremely convincing take that she won't cut her hair until it's time for The Publitz.

Citizen journalism is alive and well. Personally, I think there's an obvious explanation for Kate Middleton's hair perfection staring us in the face: she's magic.

Originally Appeared on Glamour