Kate Middleton's First Appearance of the Year Featured a Monochromatic Look With a Super-Good Coat

Kate Middleton has officially stepped out for the first time in 2022 with an outfit fit for a grand entrance into the new year.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, made their first appearance of the year at the Foundling Museum, which pays tribute to the U.K.'s first children's charity, the Foundling Hospital. The 18th-century hospital was founded in 1739 as a care facility for children at risk of abandonment. Kate is now a patron of the museum.

For the special occasion, the newly 40-year-old duchess wore a head-to-toe monochromatic blue look that featured a turtleneck sweater, matching trousers, and pointed-toe suede pumps of a similar hue. The royal fashion icon pulled the outfit together with a chic royal blue coat and accessorized with a matching belt and silver earrings. Even Kate's face mask had a blue pattern.

Kate Middleton

Getty Images

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Celebrated Kate Middleton's Birthday in the Most 2022 Way

Prince William coordinated with his wife, wearing a navy blue sweater over a dress shirt, matching trousers, and a plaid sport coat of the same color.

The Cambridges participated in some fun group bonding, during which they doodled images on the floor. At one point, Kate checked out William's drawing, asking, "Is that me?" to which William replied with a laugh, "Yes, that's you."

The duke and duchess shared a video tribute of their time at the facility on Instagram, writing, "It's lovely to be back at the @FoundlingMuseum and see how they're continuing to help to transform the lives of young people, but also hear some of the difficulties that care leavers have faced over the years including during the pandemic."

RELATED: How Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to Princess Diana in Her 40th Birthday Portraits

"We were able to understand first-hand the impact of spending time in care in the UK and it's links with employment, housing, mental health, addiction and the youth justice system, 'and some of the work that is being done to tackle these issues,'" the captioned finished.