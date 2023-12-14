Who Is Kate Middleton's Ex-Boyfriend? All About Rupert Finch, Who Is Portrayed on “The Crown”

Before dating Prince William, Kate was linked to her University of St. Andrews classmate Rupert Finch

Prince William wasn’t Kate Middleton’s only love interest in college.

Before embarking on a royal romance with the future Prince of Wales, Kate was linked to her University of St. Andrews classmate Rupert Finch. After meeting during Kate’s first year, the couple reportedly dated for less than a year before splitting.

The brief relationship is portrayed in the sixth and final season of The Crown, as the series documents William’s college years and the beginning of his love story with Kate. Newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy play William and Kate, respectively, while Oli Green takes on the role of Rupert.

Though Kate eventually went on to date (and marry) Prince William in real life, the couple has remained friendly with Rupert in the years since. In fact, he was invited to their royal wedding in 2011, alongside William’s former college love interests, Olivia Hunt and Carly Massy-Birch.

Here’s everything to know about Kate’s ex-boyfriend.

He was a senior when he met Kate Middleton at the University of St. Andrews

After reportedly meeting at the University of St. Andrews, Kate and Rupert developed a connection and dated for under a year, per Tatler. At the time, Kate was a freshman while Rupert was in his fourth year.

He’s a lawyer

Following his graduation from the University of St. Andrews, Rupert went on to graduate from the College of Law (now the University of Law) in Guildford. He reportedly works as a lawyer at a firm in London, according to Hello! magazine.

He was invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding

Clearly, there were no hard feelings between Kate and Rupert, as he was later invited to her royal wedding in 2011 along with another former boyfriend, Willem Marx. Prince Williams also invited a handful of exes to the wedding, including Arabella Musgrave, Jecca Craig, Olivia Hunt and Carly Massy-Birch.

He’s married to Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs

In 2013, Rupert married Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs at the Church of St. John the Baptist in Cirencester. The daughter of Simon Rufus Isaacs, 4th Marquess of Reading, and Melinda Victoria Rufus Isaacs, Natasha is an English aristocrat and founder of a fashion company called Beulah London.

In fact, Kate is a longtime fan of the fashion brand and has worn Beulah dresses on several occasions. “It’s always lovely to see the Duchess in Beulah,” Natasha previously told Hello! Magazine of Kate’s support. “She’s a wonderful ambassador for British brands and that is more important than ever at the moment.”

He has three children

Since tying the knot, Rupert and Natasha have welcomed three children together, daughters Georgia, Cienna and India.

Following her daughter India’s birth in June 2020, Natasha spoke to Hello! about the meaning behind her name. “My business and the social mission we support has a lot of links to India,” she told the publication. “Rupert and I always loved the name India, it was the only name we both agreed on. We had it picked out a while ago.”

He’s good friends with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

In addition to being friends with Princess Kate and Prince William, Rupert and Natasha are also close with William’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. The royal couple was in attendance at Rupert’s wedding in 2013, while Rupert and Natasha attended their royal wedding in 2018 (pictured above).

Additionally, Natasha’s father Simon was reportedly a close friend of King Charles, and Natasha knew both Prince William and Prince Harry when they were growing up, per Tatler. Talk about a small world!

