Kate Middleton's diet and workout routine is surprisingly normal

As a mother of three and one of the most recognised (and judging by her diary, busiest) women in the world, it must be pretty tough for Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, to find the time and place to work out – but she surely does.

It's widely known that the Princess is naturally very athletic and a big fan of spending time in the great outdoors – something she's discussed during interviews previously – and given her senior royal status, you might expect that she eats pretty darn well too (and you would be correct).

Of course, there should never be a 'one size fits all' approach when it comes to health - your workouts and diet should be fitting with your lifestyle, and what you want to achieve on your fitness journey. Whether that's improving your general health, sculpting muscle, (safe and sensible) weight loss, or boosting your mental health, it's important to note that first and foremost: you are perfect as you are. Health and happiness = everything.

But seeing as we're all individual humans, it can still be interesting (and let's be honest, we're just nosey) to learn more about how other people (royalty included) eat and exercise.

So, with that in mind, and while in search of inspiration, we set out to uncover as much as we could about how Kate Middleton moves her body and the diet she opts for:

What is Kate Middleton's exercise regime like?

How does the future Queen stay in shape? Let's find out...

She fits exercise in around her busy schedule

Kate has admitted in the past to having a competitive streak in her – something it appears she's passed on to her three children; George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, too. If you didn't already know, Kate is a patron of the Rugby Football League (as of February 2022) and when chatting to the England Rugby team, she let everyone in on the fun way she keeps fit with her kids in tow – and it's probably not what you'd imagine.

The Princess revealed that she likes to join in with her royal offspring when jumping on their trampoline, sometimes before the school run. Yes, Kate! "It's running around after the children... Whenever I can squeeze in exercise, I do. Even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."

However, while one would assume trampolining at home is a low-risk activity, Kate has found herself in some scrapes thanks to the sport. During a recent official visit to HMP High Down in Surrey, she sported a minor hand injury , which Kensington Palace confirmed was down to her trampolining antics.

BRB, just buying a trampoline ...



She hits the gym... hard

Apologies in advance to anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of the princess in their local PureGym, as it's reported that while Kate is a fan of a gym sesh, she prefers to head to the swanky Harbour Club in Chelsea (where her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, was also a member).

Granted, as she's royalty it makes sense Kate would opt for the more high-end facilities, but we're sorry to say that our budgets most definitely won't stretch to cover those membership fees. Our eyes are literally watering looking at the figures right now, as it's said to cost £1,555 to register and then £325 every month thereafter. Eek!

Yep, we'll very much be sticking to the £15.99 a month option thank you very much.

Kate has more than one location available when it comes to her gym pickings too - apparently, there's also a gym handily located in Kensington Palace should she not wish to stray too far from home.

An anonymous source once told Daily Mail , "Kate takes her toned physiques exceptionally seriously. The Princess is reportedly also a fan of CrossFit and yoga, makes time to go for a run most days, enjoys cycling, and does most of her workouts without a personal trainer."

Tennis

Not only is the princess a regular at Wimbledon (and a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association), but she also seems to be a dab hand with a tennis racket herself. Hey, she must be good, as she even once teamed up for a game alongside champion Emma Raducanu . Good job she has her own court at Anmer Hall then, which it's reported she frequents daily with her children when they're staying in their Norfolk residence.

A royal insider said in 2021, "Once their school work has been dealt with satisfactorily, both George and Charlotte enjoy tennis lessons on their green court. Kate plays almost daily with the children and they like their practice sessions with her."

Walking

The Waleses often discuss the importance of spending time in nature as a family, which means William and Kate are big fans of taking long walks together, along with their three children. Gotta get those steps in!

Running

From an early age (it's reported that Kate was a fan of cross country at school) both Kate and her sister, Pippa Middleton have enjoyed running, something that no doubt helps her to stay fit and healthy. It's a perfect solo/group sport for getting a nice cardio hit in too.

Up for giving it a go? See our pick of some of the best running shoes – and make sure you've got a killer playlist sorted too...

Skiing

Even on holiday, Kate is keen to stay active - she and Prince William have been on multiple skiing trips together over the years, with the princess thought to be a very competent skier.

In fact, the Waleses made their public debut as a couple on a ski trip in Klosters, Switzerland, all the way back in April 2004 .

What is Kate Middleton's diet like?

Now we've squared off Kate's workout habits (we're all in except for that hefty Chelsea gym membership), let's take a look at what she puts into her body to keep it fit and healthy…

Smoothies

According to previous reports, Kate likes to start her day with a vitamin hit by indulging in a whizzed-up smoothie. Yum!

"She drinks smoothies morning and afternoon, containing spirulina, kale, matcha (a finely ground green tea powder), spinach, romaine, cilantro and blueberries," a source once told the Daily Mail .

Home cooking

Plenty of reports have also praised Kate for being somewhat of a whizz in the kitchen. Apparently, some of her go-to recipes include soups, curries and roast chicken (meaning the Waleses likely avoid ready meals that can often contain a lot of salt or saturated fat).

"In the evenings she indulges her hobby of cooking William's favourite supper, roast chicken," says a report from Vanity Fair .

It's not just savoury dishes Kate is well-versed in either, sources say she is also a pretty mean baker. She even let slip that her youngest, Prince Louis, is a big fan of Mary Berry, having seen her face around the home on Kate's very own recipe books.

Whilst appearing on Mary's A Berry Royal Christmas a few years back, Kate admitted , "I love making [birthday] cakes. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

See, she's just like the rest of us!

Sushi

Known to be one of the healthier options to grab while on the go or eating out, sushi is a big hit with both Kate and Prince William.

In fact, when the royal couple took a visit to Japan House London back in 2021 to meet chef Shimizu Akira, they sampled some of his specialities, including a salmon sashimi. While telling the executive chef that he and Kate loved sushi, he said: "Very impressive. Thank you very much. We might have to come down here for lunch when no one else is in."

Well, that's that then. From trampolining and skiing to plenty of roast chicken and smoothies, you're now fully equipped to live your very best K-Mid life. You're welcs...

