Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement Video Was Flagged by a Photo Agency

Getty Images claims that the clip doesn't adhere to its editorial standards.

The royal family is coming under fire once again in the wake of photo editing allegations. E! News reports that Getty Images is flagging Kate Middleton's cancer reveal video, with the outlet noting that Getty added an editor's note to the clip.

"This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization," the message reads, adding that it "may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy."

Though no further details of the editorial policy were shared, the company, which provides images for use by media outlets worldwide, shared that the addendum to the royal family's video "includes a standard editors note to handout content provided by third-party organizations."

Kate's video was filmed by BBC Studios two days before it was publicly released across the royal family's social media platforms on Mar. 30. It was the first time that she addressed the public and shared her cancer treatment. A spokesperson for the Cambridges noted that Kate "wanted to share this information when she and the prince felt it was right for them as a family."

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Kate explained in the video. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."



Getty Images's note comes after Kate's Mother's Day post was pulled from news agencies after allegations of photo manipulation. The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse removed the image from their coverage of Kate's post.

Phil Chetwynd, AFP's news director, told E! that the palace's press materials come with a bit of skepticism after the incident. He noted that "trust in handout pictures from the [Kensington] Palace has been compromised."

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," Kate wrote in a public apology posted to X, back on Mar 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

After that photo made headlines, another snapshot of the royals, dating back to 2022, also got an editor's note stating that the photo "has been digitally enhanced at source."



