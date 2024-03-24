Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement Video Had a Hidden Meaning

And for once, it had nothing to do with her outfit.

Kate Middleton is no stranger to sending hidden messages with her clothes — whether she's paying homage to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's most iconic outfits or giving a sartorial shoutout to her three children with a sentimental necklace that bears their initials. But when it came time to reveal her cancer diagnosis, rather than have her outfit doing the talking, it was, instead, her surroundings that included a subtle message of symbolism.



In a video to announce the news, the Princess of Wales sat on bench at the gardens of Windsor surrounded by a field full of daffodils in bloom, which also happens to be the flower associated with cancer patients and survivors due to their reputation for strength and resilience.

According to the cancer charity Marie Curie’s website, daffodils are seen as “a symbol of spring and symbolize new beginnings and rebirth," adding: "They're a positive, life-affirming symbol, with a bright and joyful yellow.” Additionally, there's a Daffodil Day, in which individuals wear the flowers pinned onto their lapels in solidarity with both patients and survivors.



Likely this was the princess's way of reassuring those affected by cancer that they are "not alone," as she already stated in her emotional video message that also revealed she's in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.

Middleton found out about her cancer in February following her planned abdominal surgery the month prior. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," she stated. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment."

She explained that she and William wanted to share the news with their children before announcing anything publicly. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she added. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be okay."

