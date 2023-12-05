Kate Middleton's Blue Hues Continue — All About Her Back-to-Back Teal Looks (and Royal Wedding Connection!)

The Princess of Wales was all business for a cause close to heart

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton opens Evelina London Children's Day Surgery Unit on Dec. 5, 2023

Kate Middleton might have a new favorite color!

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales, 41, stepped out solo to open the Children’s Day Surgery Unit at the Evelina London Children's Hospital, which cares for children with rare and complex conditions. Princess Kate has served as patron of Evelina London since 2018 and was all business in a teal suit by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen (the designer behind her royal wedding dress!) for the official opening.

The hospital visit marked Princess Kate's second time in a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen suit since the creative director announced in September that she is stepping away from the brand after 26 years.

The royal took a tour replicating a child’s journey on their day of surgery and met with families and staff about the impact the new wing has already had since it opened over the summer.

“She puts people at ease so much that at one point when she came to say hello I thought people were going to start high-fiving! She is so able to connect with people and allow people to be themselves which is not an easy task to do when you’re connecting with anybody in the population,” James O’Brien, director of operations and improvement for Evelina London, tells PEOPLE.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton opens Evelina London Children's Day Surgery Unit on Dec. 5, 2023

Kate completed the crisp look with a coordinating top, black belt and matching heels.

The Princess of Wales accessorized with a pair of sapphire and diamond drop earrings and a matching pendant necklace that she previously slipped on for the 2022 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey and a 2020 meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, First Lady Olena Zelensky.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton attends the Commonwealth Day Service on March 14, 2022.

The Princess of Wales is having a chic streak in blue and green hues, opting for the shades during her last three engagements (including back-to-back looks in teal).

The parade began last Thursday, when she and Prince William welcomed Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden to Windsor Castle during their three-day stay in the U.K. Princess Kate turned back to her longtime uniform of a long-sleeved dress with complementary pumps for the official welcoming, wearing an emerald number by Emilia Wickstead and her hair (and curtain bangs) straight.

Sharing rare insight on what’s it like to spend time with Prince William and Princess Kate, Crown Princess Victoria told Aftonbladet that she and her husband have a natural connection with the couple. William and Victoria are both heirs to their respective thrones, and the four royals are all around the same age.

"It's always fun. We share a lot and it feels very natural and easy to meet,” Victoria told the Swedish newspaper, according to Hello! magazine. “They are nice people who do a lot for their country. We exchange thoughts and ideas and share many interests.”

Alamy Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel to Windsor Castle on Nov. 30, 2023

The festivities continued later that evening at the Royal Variety Performance. The Princess of Wales wore a fitted teal gown by Safiyaa with a crystal-embellished neckline and floor-length split sleeves that created a cape effect.

The fashion statement marked Princess Kate’s third time in a cape-like style in recent days, as she sported a red cape coat by Catherine Walker and a white gown with cape sleeves from Jenny Packham during South Korea's state visit to the U.K. the week prior.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales seemed to be in good spirits during the Royal Variety Performance from their box spot with Victoria and Daniel, William and Kate’s arrival got off to an awkward start.

Ben Stevens/Shutterstock Kate Middleton arrives to attend the Royal Variety Performance on Nov. 30, 2023

As Prince William and Princess Kate exited their car at Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Charity’s flagship fundraiser, reporters began shouting questions about the publication of Omid Scobie's new book Endgame. The Dutch translation of the book is being temporarily pulled from store shelves as it reportedly names the members of the family involved in a conversation that included a controversial comment about the skin color of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's child before he was born.

As seen in a video captured by PEOPLE's Simon Perry at the event, reporters yelled, "Your Royal Highness, have you got a comment about Omid Scobie's book?" and "Did you watch the Piers Morgan show last night, Your Royal Highnesses?," referencing the episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, where the subject was discussed.

Prince William and Princess Kate didn't answer or acknowledge the questions, walking towards each other and briefly holding hands before William put a hand on his wife's back to move inside.

