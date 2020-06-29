Kate Middleton's $259 floral dress may be sold out, but we've found 8 of the best alternatives to shop

Want more on the latest royal news, fashion and drama? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

You can still get the look of Kate's floral dress, even though hers is now sold out.(Photo by JOE GIDDENS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

After nearly three months at home, the Duchess of Cambridge is back at work.

For her latest appearance, Kate made a stop at a children’s hospice in Norfolk, which she helped open in 2019. While there, she took part planting a patio garden alongside hospital families and staff, all as part of her work promoting Children’s Hospice Week.

🌻 This #ChildrensHospiceWeek The Duchess of Cambridge joined @EACH_hospices families to plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH’s purpose-built hospices. pic.twitter.com/fR0sW5M112 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 27, 2020

The 38-year-old showed off her fashionable side to mark the occasion, and was dressed in a $259 floral frock from the label Faithfull The Brand, along with a pair of espadrille wedges.

Kate Middleton wore a $259 Faithfull The Brand dress for her most recent appearance. (Photo by Joe Giddens / POOL / AFP)

Unfortunately if you had your heart set on snagging Kate’s summery dress for yourself, the exact style she was seen wearing has already (understandably) sold out.

Luckily, we’ve managed to find eight of the best alternatives so you can still get the look. Scroll through for our top summer dress picks to get a Duchess-approved style that’s perfect for the season.

Faithfull The Brand Rafa floral-print crepe midi dress. Image via Anthropologie.

Featuring the same V-neckline and puffed sleeves as Kate’s floral dress, this pick is ideal for summer.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie $258 ($189 USD)

Floral print dress. Image via Mango.

If muted shades are more your style than pastels, this floral printed dress should be just your speed.

SHOP IT: Mango, $100

Ruffled Dress. Image via Molly Bracken.

Ruffled, floral, and feminine, we could totally see the Duchess of Cambridge rocking this sweet patterned midi dress.

SHOP IT: Molly Bracken, $93

Michael Michael Kors Floral Georgette Button-Front Dress. Image via Michael Kors.

This soft and flowing dress features subtle puffed sleeves and front buttons for a vintage-inspired feel.

SHOP IT: Michael Kors, $88 (originally $225)

Y.A.S midi dress. Image via ASOS.

Colorful abstract florals bring a youthful appeal to this classic midi dress.

SHOP IT: ASOS, $133

OPT Kotys Dress. Image via Revolve.

Offering a similar silhouette and colour palette as the Faithfull dress, this frock by OPT is your best bet to still shop the look.

SHOP IT: Shopbop, $198

Patterned Dress. Image via H&M.

This affordable dress features the same style of floral pattern as Kate’s dress, but at a much friendlier price tag.

SHOP IT: H&M, $30

Florence Maxi Dress Stencil Floral. Image via Sanctuary.

A tie-back detail allows for an adjustable fit on this midi dress, which means you can highlight your waist as much or as little as you’d like.

SHOP IT: Sanctuary, $159

