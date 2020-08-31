Kate Middleton New Zoom Dress Is Her Most Budget-Friendly Yet (Just $12.99!)

Kensington Palace/Getty Images Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton has worn a rainbow of printed dresses on her Zoom calls, and her latest floral style is her most budget-friendly to date.

The royal mom shared a video call to introduce the judging panel behind her Hold Still photography project, which she kicked off in May to reflect life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has entered and taken part,” Kate, 38, said. “And a big thank you to my fellow judges. I hugely appreciate the time and dedication that they have shown towards the project.”

The Duchess of Cambridge candidly chatted with her fellow judges on the video, which offered a glimpse of her new green floral dress from Zara. The V-neck mini dress with lace detail is currently sold out, but it was on sale for just $12.99.

View photos

Kensington Palace/Getty Images Kate Middleton

View photos

zara Kate Middleton's Zara dress

Kate has become the queen of recycled looks from some of her favorite designers — like Alexander McQueen and Catherine & Co. — but she often wears styles from more affordable brands, such as J.Crew, Zara and Michael Kors.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's New Jewelry Obsession! All About the Earrings She's Worn on All of Her Zoom Calls

The royal helped curate the unique Hold Still project to capture the lives and emotions of people across the U.K. during the health crisis.

"There were 31,598 portraits submitted to #HoldStill2020 as you shared your stories and experiences of lockdown. Ahead of showcasing the final 100 images in a digital exhibition from Monday 14th September, The Duchess of Cambridge has selected some images as a sneak peek of those that have made the final selection," Kensington Palace shared on Saturday.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"The photography project was focused on three core themes – Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, and Acts of Kindness. A selection of the final 100 images will be shown in towns and cities across the UK later in the year," the palace said.

In the video shared on Instagram, Kate said, “It’s been great, I can’t wait. It’s going to be so difficult to edit this down!”