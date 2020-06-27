Kate Middleton is writing her own personal comments on Instagram

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge has been getting more hands-on with the official royal social media accounts.

After launching her photography initiative, Hold Still, in early May, Kate is now commenting on the entries for the project, which aims to capture the mood of the United Kingdom brought on by the unprecedented global health crisis.

The submission deadline for Hold Still has expired, so Kate has been vocalising her appreciation for the entries over the past few weeks, according to People.

On one photo taken by Zoe Norfolk, Kate wrote: "Thank you so much for taking part in the Hold Still project. I get so much joy from being outside and gardening too. C"

For another picture that captured a disgruntled child being schooled at home, the duchess referenced her own children. "My children will very much relate to this," she wrote. "Thank you for taking part and sharing your story! C"

Kate also praised a photo taken by a four-year-old. "I love this! What a budding photographer," she wrote. "Please don’t forget to submit your photo in the link bio if you haven’t done so already. C"

Jo Haycock's submission featured an elderly man resting by a doorway. The duchess commented: "Thank you for sharing your story. This time has really enabled us to stop, think and reminisce. C"

Sapna Odlin took a picture of her neighbor, a nurse, who posed in scrubs in her doorway. Kate wrote: "Thank you so much for sharing your story and for the amazing work you all continue to do at such a difficult time. C"

Under a picture of a mother holding her baby while looking out the window, Kate commented: "This is an amazing image, thank you for taking part! C"

And Anna Mehta captured a photo of her child blowing a dandelion. Kate wrote to her, "A perfect example of Hold Still…the chance to re-engage and value the simple things around us. C"

The duchess and the National Portrait Gallery launched the national photography competition focused on the pandemic. The closing date for submissions was 18 June, after which 100 shortlisted portraits will then feature in a unique digital exhibition open to all.

A selection of images will also be shown across the UK later in the year. The Duchess of Cambridge, who has a long-standing interest in photography, said she hopes that the competition will create a collective portrait of the UK during the pandemic, the moving, the funny and the brave.

