Kate Middleton Has Worn This Classic Trend for Years — and It’s on Sale at Nordstrom

Kate Middleton can convince us to wear (and buy) just about anything. The Middleton Effect wouldn't be a thing if she didn't hold such influence, after all. She steps out in an eyelet blouse, the world wants an eyelet blouse. She wears a floral-print dress from Zara, it sells out in the blink of an eye. Most recently, though, the royal brought a classic staple back onto our radar — one that you might associate with your grandma's closet, but that's nonetheless maintained a strong foothold in fashion for hundreds of years — and we can't wait to work it into our wardrobes.

On February 4, Middleton hopped on a video call with teachers to discuss the importance of Place2Be, an organization that provides mental health support to schools and their staff. For the virtual outing, the royal wore a blue Rebecca Taylor tweed blazer with ruffle detailing, styling it with a matching tweed dress.

If the outfit, or, well, the top half of it, looks familiar, that's because Middleton wore the exact same one for a visit to the Ronald McDonald house back in 2017, not a surprising style move from the queen of re-wears. But therein also lies one major appeal of tweed: It's utterly timeless. Four years after its initial debut, and Middleton's tweed set still feels as fresh and on-trend as ever.

Middleton has worn variations of tweed over the years, so often, actually, that we're deeming it one of her most-loved staples. She once opted for a black, white, and red tweed mini for an outing in London in 2017; in 2019, she wore a Dolce & Gabbana tweed set while attending an education conference; and in 2020, she reached for the same Dolce & Gabbana look for a visit to the children's hospital in London.

Shop Kate Middleton-Inspired Tweed Pieces

Tweed might get a bad rap sometimes, in that it can feel stuffy and outdated. Some might associate it with their grandma (not a bad thing!), but the fact of the matter is that tweed has been around for hundreds of years, and it’ll stick around for many more. It’s chic, elegant, and especially appealing in the wintertime because it’s a slightly thicker material.

If you're on the hunt for some tweed á la Middleton, you're in luck right now, because so many pieces are on sale at Nordstrom. There's this stunning Avec Les Filles blazer that looks so good with its matching skirt but can just as easily be worn with a white tee and black skinnies, and there's also this pretty tweed dress that has Middleton written all over it.

If Middleton wore tweed for her Zoom meeting, so can you. Shop our favorite tweed pieces inspired by the royal below.

