Kate Middleton Wore a Classic White Coat Dress to G-7 Reception

It's a busy day for Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge began her Friday touring a school in Cornwall with first lady (and longtime teacher) Dr. Jill Biden. After the visit, Middleton changed out of her red shift dress and into one of the duchess's signature silhouettes: a white double-breasted coat dress that flared out at the waist. She complemented the timeless piece with an embroidered multicolor clutch and beige pumps with bow accents adorning the backs.

OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Queen Elizabeth gathered at Cornwall's Eden Project to host a dinner for G-7 summit leaders, which of course included the Bidens.

Jill swapped her white dress and bright pink blazer from earlier with a polished beige coat that fell below her knees. She topped the look off with a small black clutch and suede navy pumps.

JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden will be the 13th U.S. President the Queen has met throughout her 7-decade reign. She's set to host the president and first lady for tea at Windsor Castle on Sunday.