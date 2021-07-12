Kate Middleton Was the Weekend's Sporty Style MVP! All About Her Looks and Where to Buy Her Bold Euro Earrings

Ashleigh Barty of Australia is presented with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy by HRH Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge after winning her Ladies' Singles Final match against Karolina Pliskova of The Czech Republic on Day Twelve of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

AELTC/Ben Solomon/Pool/Getty Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton knows how to dress for the occasion — a talent on full display this weekend when she attended multiple sporting championships and emerged the overall style MVP.

At the Wimbledon tennis championships, Kate debuted two new dresses, both in her signature fit-and-flare style. On Saturday, she wore a bespoke green dress by one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead with white pumps, all perfectly coordinated with the lush green courts.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate Middleton at Wimbledon - 10th July 2021

On Sunday, she wore another new dress, similar in shape, but this time by Beulah London, another of Kate's favorite brands co-founded by her friend Natasha Rufus Isaacs. In pale pink and with a floral pink mask by Amaia, there was perhaps a nod to the championship's famous strawberries and cream.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate Middleton at Wimbledon - 11th July 2021

RELATED: Kate Middleton Is Back Courtside — and Looking Chic — at Her Favorite Tennis Tournament Wimbledon

It's not the first time that the elegant, crepe wool dress has been worn by a stylish royal — the Ahana Blush design, which retails for $965 and is currently on pre-order (with an 8–10 week wait), was worn by Princess Mary of Denmark in June 2020 to attend a museum exhibition in Denmark. Although Mary wore it in cream, rather than Kate's powder pink.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Crown Princess Mary

Karwai Tang/WireImage; PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock Princess Mary of Denmark and Kate Middleton in the same Beulah London dress

After watching Novak Djokovic storm to his sixth Wimbledon victory, Kate made the 40-minute car drive to Wembley, picking up Prince George and Prince William along the way, to attend the final of the UEFA Euro 2020 — and she apparently changed outfits en route!

RELATED: Holding Court: Celebrities at Wimbledon in 2021

Sporting a slightly more casual look and wearing the colors of both England's flag and its football team, Kate wore a white blazer from Zara over a white T-shirt, smart black pants and a bold pair of red oversized statement earrings from the British brand Blaiz.

Story continues

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Frank Augstein/Pool/Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George at Wembley on July 11th

"I think the red against the white of her blazer looked quite stunning," Stephanie Margaronis Mordehachvili, founder of the British brand tells PEOPLE excitedly. "We are absolutely delighted — the earrings looked so fabulous on her."

The resin-beaded earrings which retail for $92 were purchased just after England beat Denmark in the semifinals of the championship, although the founder of the Latin American-themed online boutique remains tight-lipped as to exactly who made the purchase. Kate was likely familiar with the brand since they used to have a store on the King's Road, where Kate often shops.

Red Beaded Earrings

Blaiz Kate's Blaiz earrings

Known for her 'literal dressing,' Kate has perfected the art of sartorially nodding to the occasion with her style choices, whether it's a sporting event in the U.K. or during overseas tours.

For the football final, which England lost on penalties to Italy, Kate patriotically added a touch of blue to her outfit with a blue pendant from Astley Clarke. Standing beside her, William and George were also in navy suits.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Frank Augstein/Pool/Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George at Wembley on July 11th 2021

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The founder, who was inspired to start the brand after traveling to Rio de Janeiro and falling in love with the spirit of Latin fashion (and also actually falling in love — her husband is Brazilian), says sales of the popular bold earrings are soaring since the match: "It's been fantastic, sales have been very, very high — the earrings are selling every few seconds, in the U.K., in the U.S, Europe, everywhere."