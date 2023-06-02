Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Earrings at Jordan Royal Wedding in Royal First

The Princess of Wales also continued her parade of Barbiecore outfits with two pink gowns

Alamy Live News Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton looked the part of a princess at the royal wedding of Jordan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales attended the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan to the newly-minted Princess Rajwa in Amman with Prince William. Princess Kate, 41, wore two special pieces of jewelry from the royal vault for the banquet that evening — Queen Mary’s Lover's Knot tiara and Queen Elizabeth's Greville Chandelier earrings.

The diamond and pearl Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara was a favorite of Princess Diana and has been among Kate’s go-to sparklers since her 2011 wedding. The diamond and platinum Greville Chandelier earrings complemented the glittering headpiece and were a thoughtful nod to Queen Elizabeth.

The late sovereign, who died in September at age 96, received the chandelier earrings as a wedding present from her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother when she married Prince Philip in 1947, the Royal Collection Trust states.

John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth



“Almost immediately, the earrings became favorite gala jewels of the princess, especially after she ascended to the throne in 1952,” The Court Jeweller adds.

It was a fashion first when Princess Kate accessorized with the Greville Earrings for the wedding banquet, as she has not worn them in public before.

RELATED: Princess Rajwa of Jordan Is a Modern Cinderella at Royal Wedding with Surprise Second Look

Royal Hashemite Court / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon Kate Middleton



Like the other royal women who attended Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa’s nuptials, Kate changed from her daytime look for the religious wedding ceremony at Zahran Palace into something more formal for the banquet that night. The Princess of Wales attended the Islamic marriage ceremony in a pink maxi gown with long sleeves by Elie Saab, switching to a glittering rose gown by Jenny Packham for the evening dinner plus royal jewels.

In a style surprise, both outfits continued Princess Kate’s Barbiecore parade, The Princess of Wales wore the hot shade for all of her official engagements last week, perhaps granting the viral fashion trend her stamp of approval.



Royal Hashemite Court RHC Kate Middleton and Prince William

The visit to Jordan was likely sentimental for Kate, who briefly lived in the country as a child. The royal lived in Jordan from age 2 to 4 for her father Michael Middleton's job at British Airways. As revealed in their 2021 Christmas card, Kate and William even took their three kids — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — on a family trip there that year.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Sports Her Favorite Tiara with Sparkling Pink Gown for Jordan Royal Wedding Banquet

When Prince William paid an official visit to Jordan in 2018, he spent time with Crown Prince Hussein, who escorted him to the Roman ruins of Jerash — where an iconic Middleton family photo awaited them! The two future monarchs also kicked back and watched soccer together. Princess Kate didn't join her husband on the trip as Prince Louis was just 2 months old.

Royal Hashemite Court / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate was “very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis, but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman,” Prince William said at the time. “Catherine's experience is not unique — the interchange between our two countries is real and deep: work, study, tourism and family links,” he added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.