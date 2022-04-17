Kate Middleton Re-wears Baby Blue Dresscoat for Royal Easter Service

Quinci LeGardye
·1 min read
Kate Middleton Re-wears Baby Blue Dresscoat for Royal Easter Service

Duchess Kate brought back an old favorite look for this year's royal Easter service with her family.

The Cambridge family attended the Easter Mattins Service in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle this morning, with Prince William and Kate's two eldest children, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, making their debut at the annual tradition. For the event, the mother of three recycled a bespoke dresscoat by Emilia Wickstead that she previously wore on visit to Luxembourg in 2017.

She finished the piece with accessorizes in varying shades of blue, including slate-toned heels, a pastel clutch, and a deep blue headband.

Photo credit: ANTONY JONES - Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
In pics from the event, the duke and duchess alternate between holding George and Charlotte's hands as they enter the church. The whole family—minus 3-year-old Louis—are coordinating, with the elder and younger princes wearing navy suits. Princess Charlotte wears a navy cardigan over a floral collared dress, paired with pale blue tights and Mary Jane-style flats.

Photo credit: Jeff Gilbert - Getty Images
Photo credit: ANDREW MATTHEWS - Getty Images
The royal tradition took place sans Queen Elizabeth, who has been mostly working from home since recovering from COVID-19. The Cambridges led the procession of senior royals arriving to the service this year, attending fresh from their skiing holiday in Courchavel, France.

Other senior royals who attended this year's service include Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, with their children Lady Louise, and James, Viscount Severn; as well as Princess Eugenie, who arrived with cousin Peter Phillips and his two daughters, Savannah and Isla. The queen's granddaughter Zara Tindell also attended with her husband Mike Tindell and their eldest daughter Mia.

Photo credit: Jeff Gilbert - Getty Images
