Will Kate Middleton Be Watching Her Portrayal on 'The Crown?'

If it were me, I'd be curious.

For years, fans ofThe Crown have speculated about the royals watching the hit show based on their lives and the history of the family. Some members of the family have admitted to following the Netflix show, while others have been more mum about their thoughts on the matter.

Most recently, a source told Us Weekly that Kate Middleton does, in fact, pay attention to the show and is trying to “win people over” before her storyline is introduced in the second part of season 6. However, while promoting his new book Endgame, royal expert and author Omid Scobie disagreed, saying that Middleton probably avoids watching the show, just as she refrains from reading the news.

“I often don’t believe it when a celebrity says, ‘Oh, I don’t read what’s written about me,’ or, ‘I don’t look at that,’ because we all know, especially being journalists on the receiving end of those calls from publicists, that they’re all looking,” Scobie told Elle.com. “But I do believe that with Kate, definitely, she truly isn’t looking. I mean, when people say she doesn’t look, I’m told that she doesn’t even read the news. She just stays out of the loop. That’s clearly the way it works for her."

"Given that she’s in such a unique and difficult way of life, I don’t blame her for taking that approach to it," he continued. "So, I can’t imagine her being particularly bothered about what’s in The Crown."

On the other hand, though, Scobie does think Middleton's husband Prince William will be watching, especially to see how the death of his late mother Princess Diana is handled.

“Ultimately, it’s the portrayal of his mother. We know from that moment after the [controversial Princess Diana] Panorama [interview] documentary was removed from the public domain that William and Harry had very different opinions on how their mother came across in that and the things that she said," Scobie explained. "I would imagine that there was always going to be some care or even concern about how she might be portrayed in a TV show. But by the sounds of it, no one’s actually watching it within the royal family at the moment. In the same way that many of them ignored Harry’s book [Spare] and relied on the coverage in newspapers or what their aides told them about it, same with the Netflix series [Harry & Meghan].”

