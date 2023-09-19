Kate Middleton Visits Youth Charity Inspired by Group She Met in Boston with Prince William

While Prince William continues his New York City trip, Princess Kate saw how a U.S.-based organization impacted a charity in London

Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton meets with Streets of Growth in London on Tuesday

Kate Middleton is checking in on a youth support charity inspired by an American organization that she and Prince William visited in Boston last year.

The Princess of Wales, 41, headed to east London on Tuesday to visit Streets of Growth, a charity that works to transform the lives of young people.

The group — which strives to re-engage people aged 15 to 25 who find themselves socially isolated, bullied or trapped in a cycle of exploitation, violence and criminality — was inspired by a visit to Roca in Boston, which Kate and William, both 41, visited in December last year.

There was some symmetry to Tuesday morning’s visit, which came as Prince William was stateside promoting his Earthshot Prize in New York City. It marked his first time returning to the U.S. since William and Kate visited London for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in December.



Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Kate meets with staff from Streets of Growth

Shortly after she arrived at the facility in east London, the Princess of Wales met frontline staff to hear how Streets of Growth Identifies and supports and coaches young people at risk. Many of the staff were once young clients who have turned their own lives around.

Princess Kate also spent time with some of those who have been supported by Streets of Growth. The group nurtures partnerships across the community, including with the police, youth offending teams, social services, schools and housing associations in the approach.

Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Kate meets frontline staff from Streets of Growth

Since it started in 2001, Streets of Growth has helped more than 5,000 young people. Like Roca in Boston, it utilizes neuroscience and cognitive skills to better equip practitioners, young people and their families to break negative behavior.

The new space that Streets of Growth uses for its flagship operation in east London has been provided by the student accommodation company Unite Students. Kate was introduced to representatives from the company that has helped the charity widen its work in the area.

The visit to Streets of Growth was Princess Kate's second outing in two days. On Monday, she stepped out for the first time in her new military role, Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, visiting an airbase in west England — and tried on some survival equipment.

Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton meets frontline staff from Streets of Growth

Later today in New York City, Prince William is set to unveil the 15 finalists in this year's Earthshot Prize at a special summit. Last year's winners will also showcase their work so far and outline how they have been able to use the exposure brought about by the Prize to scale up and expand their operations.



