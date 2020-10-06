Kate Middleton Visits University Students Amid Fears of Their Wellbeing Due to COVID-19 Crisis

ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton traveled to see how university students are coping amid the challenging times of COVID-19.

The royal spent Tuesday morning at the University of Derby, meeting first-year students, nursing students and those in sports societies about the effect that the coronavirus pandemic has had on them.

Concerned about the students’ mental health, she also talked to them about the help they are receiving from the university, which is in the English Midlands — about 130 miles northwest of London.

At Derby, there are initiatives in place like peer-mentoring and nursing students are "buddied" up with fellow students in the year above to provide them with support during challenging clinical placements, she was told.

And the University has provided training to its sports societies that will enable students to support their teammates’ mental health.

With World Mental Health Day on Saturday, October 10, Kate, 38, was briefed by the CEO of Student Minds, the U.K.’s student mental health charity, Rosie Tressler, about the organization’s Student Space – a new resource to those at college during the pandemic.

Kate, who went to the University of St. Andrews (where she met husband Prince William) in 2001, has experience with what student life is like, but under COVID, restrictions to the way classes are run and social distancing measures have completely altered the student experience.

In some universities, young people have hung posters in their windows appealing for help amid fear of the virus and expressing their frustration at having to work under such challenging circumstances.