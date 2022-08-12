Kate Middleton Has a Very Flirty, Borderline Inappropriate Nickname for Prince William

Photo credit: Julian Finney - Getty Images

Just like any ordinary family, the British royals like to give one another nicknames, and Prince William and Kate Middleton are no exception. Now what I'm inclined to do here is ask you, dear reader, to take a stab at guessing Kate's nickname for Will.

...There's no way you guessed it, so let me put you out of your misery. Two words: “Big Willy.” Here's a cute pic of Will and Kate while you let that marinate.

Yep, this v flirty, v sexy nickname “used to be” what Kate would call the Duke of Cambridge, per the Mirror. The tabloid suggests the royals have since retired this moniker because “they certainly couldn’t get away with using [it] today.” TBH though, if I were in charge of the duke and duchess' PR, I would be alllll for its continued use, but, hey. That's just me.

“Big Willy” also scores brownie points because it goes way back to the couple's college days. It was even used years later when guests at William and Kate's royal wedding got a taste of it via Prince Harry, who incorporated the nickname during his speech. At the time, the Daily Star reportedly spoke with anonymous “late-night revelers leaving the party” who dished that Harry's toast incorporated “a high-pitched impersonation of Kate calling William one of her favorite nicknames, 'Big Willy.'” LOL!



Around the same time, another insider revealed to the Sun that, in general, the royals “are not very good at communicating with one another” and nicknames thus function as “a way of taking the family tension out of things.”

“They love to play games and they give each other silly presents,” the publication's royal expert added. “Royals have always played in private. So William and Kate are really carrying on a long held tradition. It’s done with affection usually and there are grains of truth about what one feels about another.” If that's the case, then def try to not linger on the deeper meaning of “Big Willy” too much 😬.

A refresher on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge' ~love~ story: Prior to claiming their royal titles, the pair built a strong foundation as friends while they were both students at St. Andrews University. “When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and then I knew there was possibly something I wanted to explore there, but we ended up being friends for a while,” Prince William explained during the duo's now-famous 2010 engagement interview with ITV News's Tom Bradby. “That was a good sort of foundation,” William added. “I do genuinely believe now that being friends with [each other] is a massive advantage.”

I can only assume that on the list of advantages is being able to get away with seriously cheeky nicknames!

